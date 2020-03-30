Cristiano Ronaldo, teammates agree to pay cuts amid Italy’s coronavirus outbreak to help Juventus

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Cristiano Ronaldo, one of the highest-paid soccer players in the world, agreed to give up a part of his wages along with his teammates and manager to help Juventus during the coronavirus pandemic.

The combined $100 million will help the club financially from March through June. The team announced the move in a statement Saturday.

BARCELONA DONATES 30,000 MASKS TO HELP FIGHT CORONAVIRUS

“The understanding provides for the reduction of the compensation for an amount equal to the monthly payments of March, April, May and June 2020. In the coming weeks, personal agreements with the players and the coach will be finalized, as required by the current regulations,” Juventus said.

“The economic and financial effects of the understanding reached are positive for about 90 million euro for the 2019/2020 financial year.

BELARUSIAN SOCCER IN A LEAGUE OF ITS OWN AMID CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

“Should the current season's matches be rescheduled, the Club will negotiate in good faith with the players and the coach conditional increases of compensations according to the actual resumption and finalization of official competitions.

“Juventus would like to thank the players and the coach for their commitment at a difficult time for everyone.”

Juventus was in first place in Series A when the league shut down over the coronavirus outbreak.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Italy is one of the hardest-hit nations in the world. Italy has seen at least 97,000 coronavirus cases with at least 10,700 deaths.