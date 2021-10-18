Expand / Collapse search
Italian DJ accuses Conor McGregor of rearranging face

Conor McGregor was on a vacation in Italy with his wife

By Sam Amico | OutKick
Conor McGregor packs a mean punch inside the ring, but apparently, that’s not the only place.

As relayed by The Spun, the UFC star has recently been accused of breaking the nose of Italian television personality and disc jockey Francesco Facchinetti while in Rome. McGregor was actually in Italy for his son’s baptism when he apparently decided to give Facchinetti an extreme makeover.

Conor McGregor and his wife Dee Devlin are seen on October 15 2021 in Rome, Italy.

Facchinetti said he was parting with McGregor and his wife when the incident took place, and that he intends to sue.

"At 2.30 this night I was attacked by Mr. McGregor," Facchinetti said in an Instagram video (translated from Italian by SB Nation). "The very famous McGregor, who punched me in the mouth, broke my nose in front of ten witnesses, his friends and his bodyguards. He attacked me without motivation as we talked for more than two hours and we also had fun together. I could have shut up and not say anything to anyone, but since I’m here to tell it, I must say that that person is really violent and dangerous."

Conor McGregor and his wife Dee Devlin are seen on October 15 2021 in Rome, Italy.

Fachinetti continued to stress the "violent and dangerous" part.

Nate Diaz fights Conor McGregor of Ireland in their welterweight bout during the UFC 202 event at T-Mobile Arena on August 20, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

"I took a punch for nothing. That punch could go to anyone. My friends, my wife, or other friends. That’s why I decided to sue Conor McGregor because he is a violent and dangerous person," he said.

Nothing about this allegation has been addressed by McGregor’s camp. So as far as the truth is concerned, no one really knows about the supposedly broken nose.