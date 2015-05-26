Isner wins Madrid opener

Madrid, Spain (SportsNetwork.com) - American John Isner was among Monday's first-round winners at the Madrid Open.

The towering 16th seed got past France's Adrian Mannarino 7-6 (7-2), 6-4 at the Magic Box in this clay-court Masters 1000 event.

Another seeded victor was No. 11 Spaniard Feliciano Lopez, who fought his way past German Benjamin Becker, 7-5, 3-6, 6-4.

Meanwhile, American Steve Johnson overcame Colombian Alejandro Gonzalez 4-6, 6-3, 7-6 (7-4) and American Sam Querrey held off Aussie young gun Thanasi Kokkinakis 6-4, 6-7 (6-8), 6-3.

Also on Day 2, Italian Fabio Fognini handled Colombian Santiago Giraldo 6-2, 6-3, Portuguese Joao Sousa dismissed Pole Jerzy Janowicz 6-4, 7-5 and Brazilian Thomaz Bellucci topped Frenchman Jeremy Chardy 6-4, 7-5.

The top seed for this French Open tune-up is Roger Federer, who enters the tournament after winning the inaugural Istanbul Open on Sunday. The 17-time Grand Slam champion won this Madrid title in 2009 and 2012, beating Rafael Nadal each time. He also won in 2006 when the tournament was played in the fall on hardcourts, and last played at the Magic Box in 2013, falling to Kei Nishikori in the round of 16.

Nadal is also entered this week and is the third seed. He is the two-time defending champion and a four-time Madrid winner, beating Nishikori in last year's finale.

Nadal will face the aforementioned Johnson in the round of 32.

Andy Murray is the other former winner in the draw. Seeded second this week, he won the 2008 title on a hardcourt.