Uniondale, NY (SportsNetwork.com) - The New York Islanders signed goaltender Kevin Poulin to a one-year, two-way contract on Thursday.

By reaching the deal, the two sides avoided a salary arbitration hearing.

Poulin, 24, appeared in a career-high 28 games for the Islanders last season, going 11-16-1 with a 3.29 goals-against average and .891 save percentage.

A fifth-round pick of the Islanders in 2008, Poulin has played in 49 career NHL games.