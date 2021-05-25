Iowa's Jordan Bohannon recovering after suffering serious head injury in alleged assault, school says

Iowa men’s basketball star Jordan Bohannon suffered a serious head injury in an alleged assault Sunday, the school said.

Bohannon, who is set to return to the team for his sixth season, was "recovering well," Hawkeyes coach Fran McCaffery said.

"Thankfully Jordan is recovering well after being attacked by an individual he did not see coming at him," McCaffery said. "We were made aware of the incident immediately. We are grateful that friends who were with Jordan at the time kept the incident from escalating. His health is our No. 1 concern."

Iowa associate athletic communications director Matt Weitzel told The Gazette that no charges were filed in the case and an "investigation is ongoing."

The newspaper noted a video was shared on Vimeo of what appears to be the assault in question.

Iowa City police have not commented on the case. The attack appeared to be random. The video doesn’t show what happened moments before Bohannon was on the ground.

Bohannon was granted an extra year of eligibility because of the coronavirus pandemic. He is the school leader in assists (639), three-pointers made (364), free-throw percentage (.887) and games played (143). He is ninth in career points with 1,638.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.