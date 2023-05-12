Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Germany
Published

International Paralympic Committee overturns suspension of Russia, Belarus memberships, athletes still barred

Athletes from Russia, Belarus arrived in Beijing for the 2022 games, but were excluded

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for May 12 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for May 12

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Russia and its ally Belarus have had their suspension from membership of the International Paralympic Committee overturned on appeal but their athletes remain barred from competing in IPC-run events.

The IPC said Friday that its independent appeals tribunal had ruled that the IPC membership should have considered more evidence before voting to suspend the two countries' national Paralympic organizations in November, following the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The IPC said the tribunal decision on Wednesday was taken on a "technicality" and that some of the evidence the tribunal heard wasn't available when the vote was taken last year. IPC President Andrew Parsons called the ruling "a decision we certainly respect, but disagree with."

UKRAINIAN PARALYMPIC ATHLETES RACKING UP MEDALS AFTER ESCAPING CHAOTIC SITUATION BACK HOME

The issue is now set to be considered again by IPC members in September. That meeting was already expected to consider the IPC's approach to Russian and Belarusian athletes in preparations for the Paralympics in Paris next year.

Paris 2024 headquarters

The Paris 2024 Olympic headquarters is lit up to celebrate the launch of the International Paralympic Committee’s WeThe15 campaign on August 19, 2021, in Paris, France. The International Olympic Committee has overturned the suspension of Russia and Belarus' memberships. The countries' athletes will still be barred from competing. (Aurelien Meunier/Getty Images for International Paralympic Committee)

ATHLETES FROM RUSSIA, BELARUS BARRED FROM PARALYMPIC GAMES AS PROTESTS JEOPARDIZE 'VIABILITY,' IPC SAYS

The tribunal decision doesn't overturn the IPC's policy of not allowing Russian and Belarusian athletes to enter competitions in six sports it governs directly. Those include track and field, ice hockey and swimming. Other sports on the Paralympic program are governed separately outside of the Paralympic Games by various federations with their own policies.

Athletes from Russia and Belarus arrived at the Winter Paralympics in Beijing in March 2022, which was to start just over a week after Russian troops invaded Ukraine. They were excluded a day before the opening ceremony. The IPC sought to include them as neutral athletes but reversed course after other countries said they would boycott. At the time, Parsons cited an "untenable" security situation in the athletes village.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The International Olympic Committee favors letting Russians and Belarusians compete as neutral athletes without national symbols, so long as they aren’t in the military and haven’t publicly supported the war. The IOC says it hasn't made a decision on the Olympics in Paris next year.