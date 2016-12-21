'Inside the Rays: Winter Meetings' debuts Dec. 22 on FOX Sports Sun

TAMPA, Fla. (Dec. 20, 2016) -- On Thursday, Dec. 22 at 6:30 p.m., FOX Sports Sun, the statewide television home of the Tampa Bay Rays, will debut an all-new episode of "Inside the Rays." Titled "Winter Meetings," this episode will take Rays fans behind the scenes at the 2016 Major League Baseball Winter Meetings in Washington D.C.

"Inside the Rays: Winter Meetings" examines the moves made by the organization during this offseason and the signing of catcher Wilson Ramos, a 2016 All-Star for the Washington Nationals. Rays Manager Kevin Cash took time out at the meetings to sit down and discuss the signing of Ramos, the approach the club is taking to shape the roster and the excitement for the start of Spring Training in February.

Two long-time front office employees that have worked closely with Rays President of Baseball Operations Matt Silverman were promoted following the 2016 season: Erik Neander takes on the title of Senior Vice President of Baseball Operations and General Manager, overseeing player evaluation and procurement, while Chaim Bloom will serve alongside Neander in an expanded role as Senior Vice President of Baseball Operations. We caught up with Neander as he shared his approach on his expanded role.

The premiere episode also spotlights center fielder Kevin Kiermaier, who won his second consecutive Gold Glove Award despite missing 48 game with a broken hand. We'll share video of "The Outlaw" as he hit the ice this offseason to attend a Tampa Bay Lightning practice. The organization has also been busy in the community, participating in the American Heart Association's annual Tampa Bay Heart Walk, as well as helping celebrate Buddy Baseball's 100th Saturday of playing ball. Buddy Baseball is a non-competitive recreational league for boys and girls ages eight to 22 with special needs.

Join host Todd Kalas on FOX Sports Sun and FOX Sports GO as we debut a brand new "Inside the Rays: Winter Meetings," and be sure to follow @FOXSportsRays on Twitter and Instagram and visit FOXSportsFlorida.com for channel listings and exclusive Rays video coverage.

