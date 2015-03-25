Indians score 19, beat ChiSox in wild opener of DH

Ryan Raburn went 2-for-5 with a home run and four RBI and the Cleveland Indians defeated the Chicago White Sox, 19-10, in a wild opener of a doubleheader at U.S. Cellular Field.

Drew Stubbs drove in three runs while Mike Aviles, Yan Gomes, Jason Kipnis, Lonnie Chisenhall and Nick Swisher drove in two runs apiece for the Indians, who recorded 21 hits.

Cleveland starter Trevor Bauer lasted just two-thirds of an inning, allowing five earned runs on six hits and a walk. Matt Albers (2-0) threw 2 1/3 innings to pick up the win.

Tyler Flowers had a three-run homer. Adam Dunn and Jeff Keppinger also went deep, and Gordon Beckham also drove in a pair of runs for the White Sox.

Chicago starter Hector Santiago surrendered five runs on seven hits and three walks over 2 1/3 innings. Brian Omogrosso (0-2) gave up nine runs over 2 1/3 innings, becoming the first White Sox reliever to do so since Scott Eyre in 1999.

"You have a five-run lead and you just want to go out and just keep throwing zeroes," said Santiago. "I was trying to pound the zone and it's just one of those things. I felt like I threw enough strikes ... just fell in there and went through a hole."

After falling behind 5-0 in the opening inning, the Indians scored 14 consecutive runs.

The game got so out of hand that outfielder Casper Wells pitched the final inning. He was the only White Sox pitcher to not allow a hit to the Indians.

"You just scratch your head because you don't see that coming," said White Sox manager Robin Ventura. "It's unusual, they club you around."

The Indians scored five runs in the second. Stubbs delivered a two-out, two- RBI single to left. Following a single by Asdrubal Cabrera, Kipnis drove in two with a double to center. Swisher then singled to left to tie the game.

Two innings later, Cleveland scored six more runs. Cabrera hit a leadoff single while Kipnis and Mark Reynolds drew walks to load the bases. Raburn hit a two-RBI single to center.

After Gomes struck out, Chisenhall smacked a ground rule double to right, plating Reynolds. Aviles singled to right-center, bringing Raburn and Chisenhall home. Aviles stole second base, and scored on a triple by Stubbs.

The Indians' offense didn't stop though, as they added three more runs in the fifth on doubles from Swisher, Gomes and Chisenhall.

Chicago responded with four runs across in the home half, highlighted by Flowers' blast to left field off Cody Allen for a 14-9 margin.

Keppinger singled in Dunn in the sixth, but Raburn homered with Reynolds aboard in the next inning.

The Indians added three runs in the eighth with Reynolds and Gomes highlighting the frame with RBI base hits.

Chris Perez was flawless in the bottom of the ninth to end the game.

"I was really proud of our ballclub," said Indians manager Terry Francona. "That was a pretty good effort from being down 5-0 and you're not going to see too many games where you give up five in the first and four in the fifth, and you end up winning. So, that was a heck of an effort."

Chicago started the scoring in the first. Alex Rios hit a sacrifice fly to right. Next up was Dunn, who hammered a two-run shot to right. Two batters later, Jeff Keppinger smashed a 2-2 pitch that sailed into the stands in left. After Brent Morel singled to center and stole second, Beckham scored him on a double to left.

The White Sox had an opportunity to extend their lead after Flowers was hit by a pitch and Alejandro De Aza was walked, loading the bases. However, Alexei Ramirez grounded out to end the frame.

Game Notes

Prior to the game, the White Sox reinstated infielder Conor Gillaspie from the paternity list ... Dunn has 427 career home runs, tying Mike Piazza for 45th all-time ... White Sox pitchers combined to throw 230 pitches while Indians pitchers threw 176 ... Cleveland hit 13-for-25 with runners in scoring position while Chicago went 6-for-8 ... The Indians hit a season-high eight doubles.