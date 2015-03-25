Indianapolis makes another free agency move, bringing in Matt Hasselbeck as backup QB

The Indianapolis Colts jumped at the chance to get a veteran backup for Andrew Luck.

On Tuesday, this year's busiest team in free agency signed former Tennessee quarterback Matt Hasselbeck to a contract. Terms were not immediately released.

Indy needed a veteran backup after Drew Stanton left for Arizona, where he was reunited with Colts offensive coordinator Bruce Arians.

Hasselbeck is a three-time Pro Bowl selection who led Seattle to the Super Bowl in 2005. He was released by Tennessee and didn't stay on the street long after Tennessee released him Monday.

Team owner Jim Irsay used Twitter on Monday night to send a message to fans, writing that an "insurance policies are very valuable." He was referring to Hasselbeck, who will serve as mentor and backup to Luck.