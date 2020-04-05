Indianapolis Colts: 2020 NFL Draft profile

The Indianapolis Colts finished 7-9 during the 2019 season.

The Colts have seven picks going into the draft. Two of their picks came through trades with the Washington Redskins and the Dallas Cowboys. They do not have a first-round pick.

Last year, the Colts selected Rock Ya-Sin with their first draft pick which came in the second round. The cornerback appeared in 15 games. He had one interception and one fumble recovery.

Here are the Colts’ draft picks.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE NFL DRAFT COVERAGE

**

DRAFT PICKS

Second Round, No. 34 overall (from WAS)

Second Round, No. 44 overall

Third Round, No. 75 overall

Fourth Round, No. 122 overall

Fifth Round, No. 160 overall

Sixth Round, No. 193 overall

Sixth Round, No. 197 overall (from DAL)

**

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Here are some of the Colts’ key free-agent acquisition and departures.

ACQUISITIONS

DeForest Buckner, DT (trade with SF)

Philip Rivers, QB (signed from LAC)

Roosevelt Nix, FB (signed from PIT)

Sheldon Day, DT (signed from SF)

T.J. Carries, CB (signed from CLE)

Xavier Rhodes, CB (signed from MIN)

DEPARTURES

Brian Hoyer, QB (signed with NE)

Devin Funchess, WR (signed with GB)

Eric Ebron, TE (signed with PIT)

Joe Haeg, OL (signed with TB)

Josh Andrews, C (signed with NYJ)

Pierre Desir, CB (signed with NYJ)

Trevon Coley, DT (signed with ARI)

UNSIGNED FREE AGENTS

Adam Vinatieri, K

Briean Broddy-Calhoun, S

Chester Rogers, WR

Dontrelle Inman, WR

Isaiah Johnson, S

Jabaal Sheard, DL

Jonathan Williams, RB

Kai Nacua, S

Marcus Johnson, WR

Margus Hunt, DE