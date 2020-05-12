Indiana wide receiver Cam Wilson's parents found dead, police say

The parents of Indiana Hoosiers wide receiver Cam Wilson were found dead Friday night in two separate locations as police investigate the circumstances around their deaths.

Cassondra Wilson, a prominent businesswoman in Columbus, Ind., was found dead at an apartment building around 9 p.m. Friday, FOX 59 reported Monday. Police said Wilson did not live in the apartment she was found in and an autopsy revealed she died from a gunshot wound to the head. Police did not reveal who was living in the apartment.

Wilson’s death was ruled a homicide, FOX 59 reported.

About three hours later, Cassondra Wilson’s ex-husband Troy Wilson was found dead in an office building in Indianapolis. An autopsy revealed he died by suicide.

Columbus police Lt. Matt Harris said investigators have not officially determined the case was a murder-suicide.

Cassondra Wilson was the founder and CEO of “Trainerconnect,” which assists in specialized training and certification for employers in the area, according to FOX 59. She was also a member of the Indiana Minority Business Council and the Governor’s Commission for Supplier Diversity.

The two were the parents of the Indiana wide receiver. Hoosiers football coach Tom Allen released a statement on the Wilsons’ deaths.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with Cam and his family,” Allen said in a statement. “We’ve been in contact and communication with Cam once we learned of this tragedy. He is a tremendous young man, and we will continue to assist and support him in any and all ways. We ask everyone to respect Cam and his family’s privacy during this difficult time.”

Cam Wilson played football at Columbus East High School before he began his collegiate career at Illinois State. He transferred to Indiana in 2018 and sat out the first season due to the NCAA transfer rules. He played in three games last season for the Hoosiers.