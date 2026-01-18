Indiana, Miami battle for college football national championship: What to know

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

It all comes down to this.

The Indiana Hoosiers will look to finish the season undefeated as they take on the Miami Hurricanes, who will hope to end a lengthy title drought for one of college football’s storied programs, in the national championship on Monday night.

The Hoosiers have never won a national title and rarely played in prestigious bowl games throughout the program’s history. This season has been unlike any year the Hoosiers have ever had. Indiana has a Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback in Fernando Mendoza leading the charge while putting together Rose Bowl and Peach Bowl wins on their way to the final game.

Indiana will meet an extremely hungry Miami team. The Hurricanes have a long history of greatness in college football, having won national championships five times. But it’s been a long time since they’ve played for a title. Miami got into the College Football Playoff by the skin of their teeth and have made the most of it.

Miami topped Texas A&M in the first round of the CFP, defeated the defending champs in Ohio State in the Cotton Bowl, then stunned Ole Miss in the Fiesta Bowl. The Hurricanes will be playing in their home stadium – Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Here are some things to know about the game.

Will President Trump be there?

President Donald Trump is expected to be at the national championship on Monday night alongside Secretary of State Marco Rubio. Trump has a history of being at the final college football game of the season.

Trump was at the 2019 national title game between the LSU Tigers and the Clemson Tigers. He was also at the Alabama-Georgia game for the 2017 national championship.

Who is Indiana’s quarterback?

Fernando Mendoza will be leading the charge for the Hoosiers. Mendoza won the Heisman Trophy as he was an All-American for the first time and the Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year. He has 3,349 passing yards and 41 touchdown passes in 15 games this season.

Mendoza came to Indiana after spending two seasons with the California Golden Bears. He suggested that he believed head coach Curt Cignetti could help him get to where he wanted to be as a player.

"I felt like coach Cignetti could help me get to where I thought I could be as a quarterback," he said.

Now, they’re one win away from a national title.

Who is Miami’s quarterback?

Carson Beck is the field general for the Hurricanes. He transferred to Miami after he had an illustrious career with the Georgia Bulldogs. Beck was on the Georgia team that won back-to-back national championships in the 2021 and 2022 seasons. However, he was a backup for Stetson Bennett at the time.

Beck had a great career with Georgia, but as the Bulldogs moved on from Beck, he extended his career by one more season with his decision to transfer to Miami. He replaced Cam Ward as quarterback and helped take the Hurricanes to the national title.

He has 3,581 passing yards and 29 touchdown passes in 15 games.

How to watch the game

The College Football Playoff national championship will be broadcast on ESPN. The game is set to start at 7:30 p.m. ET.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.