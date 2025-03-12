Indiana Fever guard Sophie Cunningham dishes on why she's not married yet

Sophie Cunningham, the Indiana Fever’s latest addition, opened up with fans on social media this week and revealed exactly why she believes she hasn’t found the right one just yet.

The veteran guard, who joined the Fever after six seasons with the Phoenix Mercury, did a Q&A on Instagram earlier this week while waiting for a delayed flight. One follower asked why she isn’t married.

Cunningham responded by posting a video of herself chugging a drink courtside at the WNBA All-Star Game in July with the response, "I’ve received this question A LOT."

"I think it’s cause I’m a rat and an embarrassment to society. Also this was all ice and doesn’t do my skills any justice," she continued, referencing the video. "But back to being not married, it’ll happen before I die CAUSE WON’T HE DO IT."

Cunningham, 28, was drafted by Phoenix in the second round of the 2019 WNBA Draft and has become one of the league’s most popular players. She’s appeared in 182 games, averaging 7.7 points per game, 2.7 total rebounds and 1.4 assists.

Her best season was in 2022, when she averaged 12.6 points per game, 4.4 rebounds and 1.6 assists.

The Fever acquired Cunningham along with the No. 19 pick in the 2025 WNBA Draft in a trade with Phoenix.

She was introduced to the media on Tuesday and shared her enthusiasm over the move.

"I think it’s refreshing. I’ve been in Phoenix the last six years, was drafted out there. I’ve had a really great time – I’ve been very blessed with being around a lot of GOATs in the game, and learning the game on another level. But again, this is just a new style and this is the style that I thrive in."

Cunningham said she believes she can win a championship in Indiana and is looking forward to doing so with new teammate and WNBA superstar Caitlin Clark.

"She has changed our game in the best possible way and in every way. And so, just to be alongside her and maybe relieve the pressure of being able to shoot and spread the court for her to go do her thing."