Fever make number of moves to give Caitlin Clark help, including superstar she had playoff spat with

The Indiana Fever needed to make some upgrades to the roster in order to vie for a WNBA championship and give Caitlin Clark extra firepower on both sides of the ball.

The team has done just that.

The Fever re-signed Kelsey Mitchell, acquired Sophie Cunningham from the Phoenix Mercury and added Natasha Howard, DeWanna Bonner and Sydney Colson. In an offseason that saw the Las Vegas Aces trade Kelsey Plum to the Los Angeles Sparks, the Fever may have made some of the shrewdest moves that have gone under the radar.

"I got to work out with DB. As some offseason leagues and overseas stuff kinda wraps up, a lot of them will start getting back and I think it will be a lot of fun to get in the gym and be with my teammates and just starting putting the pieces together and see what works or what doesn't," Clark said at Bonner’s introductory press conference, via CBS Sports. "But I think we're going to have a lot of different options to do a lot of different things. I think that's what's super exciting."

Clark, Mitchell and Aliyah Boston shined bright in the 2024 season. Clark won the Rookie of the Year award and received some MVP votes. Mitchell was an All-Star for the second straight season. Boston was also an All-Star for the second time and built momentum after her rookie year.

Add players with playoff experience and a coach in Stephanie White, who coached the Connecticut Sun the last two seasons to at least 27 wins, and the Fever have turned into formidable contenders for the WNBA title in 2025.

Bonner is a six-time All-Star and two-time WNBA champion in her own right. She is also not one to be intimidated or messed around with, as she has proven to back up her teammates no matter which team she is playing for. She proved that in the playoffs last season when she and Clark had an in-game spat.

"I think it's just two competitive players that want to win and push their team to get over the finish line. It was the playoffs, so emotions are high, tensions are high," she recalled, via the Indy Star.

Bonner added she and Clark had a good workout to build chemistry with Clark.

"I'm just here to hopefully give my leadership advice," Bonner added. "I don't think I need to push her to be any type of player that she isn't already is, and I'm just happy to be here, and I hope I can give her some knowledge to bring her game to a different level."

Expectations will be high for Clark and the Fever in her second WNBA season.