Hurtt scores 17 and Tulsa defeats UAB 78-62

Justin Hurtt scored 14 of his 17 points in the second half and Steven Idlet had 16 points and five rebounds as Tulsa pulled away from UAB to win 78-62 on Saturday night.

Scottie Haralson added 14 for the Golden Hurricane (9-8, 2-1 Conference USA).

Jamarr Sanders led UAB (1-1 and 11-4) with 22 points, making 10 of 22 field goals, followed by Preston Purifoy with 13 points and Carmeron Moore with 11, all coming in the first half.

The Blazers erased most of a 15-point first-half deficit and trailed just 62-56 with 4:01 remaining. Hurtt hit a mid-range jumper and Bryson Pope scored on a steal to push the lead to 66-56. Tulsa closed the game on an 8-0 run, which included a breakaway dunk by Hurtt with a minute to play.