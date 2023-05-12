Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Stanley Cup Playoffs
Published

Hurricanes troll Devils with New Jersey celebrities congratulating them on beating team in playoffs

Two members of the Sopranos and "The Situation" were in the video

Ryan Morik
By Ryan Morik | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for May 12 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for May 12

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

The Carolina Hurricanes are off to the Eastern Conference Finals after an overtime winner in Game 5 against the New Jersey Devils.

Canes fans rejoiced, but the team got congratulations from an unlikely source: some of the biggest celebrities from Jersey.

Shortly after clinching the series against the Devils, the Hurricanes posted on social media a montage of Cameo videos of celebrities from New Jersey congratulating them on the win and wishing them luck beyond.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Seth Jarvis celebrates goal

Seth Jarvis, #24 of the Carolina Hurricanes, celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal against the New Jersey Devils during the first period in Game One of the Second Round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs at PNC Arena on May 3, 2023, in Raleigh, North Carolina. (Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

People are able to request personalized video messages from certain celebrities on the app for a fee. It didn't seem like any of the celebrities knew exactly what was going on, but at least they got paid.

Jesperi Kotkaniemi, #82, scores a goal with Jaccob Slavin, #74 of the Carolina Hurricanes, assisting against the New Jersey Devils during the second period of Eastern Conference Game Five of the Second Round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs at PNC Arena on May 11, 2023, in Raleigh, North Carolina.  (Jaylynn Nash/Getty Images)

STARS INCH CLOSER TO WESTERN CONFERENCE FINALS WITH GAME 5 WIN OVER KRAKEN

"Great round! Best of luck in your quest for the Cup," "Real Housewives of New Jersey" Teresa Guidice said in the video while smiling.

"Good luck in the future. With love, from the Jersey Shore," MTV star Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino said.

Federico Castelluccio and Vincent Curatola of "The Sopranos" were also featured in the video, as were New York Jets superfan Fireman Ed and "Cake Boss" star Mauro Castano.

Canes celebrate series winner

The Carolina Hurricanes celebrate after a 3-2 victory in overtime against the New Jersey Devils in Game Five of the Second Round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs at PNC Arena on May 11, 2023, in Raleigh, North Carolina.  (Cato Cataldo/NHLI via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Carolina will face the Florida Panthers, who took down the Toronto Maple Leafs in five games after an overtime winner of their own on Friday night.