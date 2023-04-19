Hunter Greene, Reds agree to six-year contract extension

Hunter Greene and his flamethrowing right arm are set to be in a Cincinnati Reds uniform for years to come.

The team and Greene agreed to a six-year, $53 million contract on Tuesday, which includes a $21 million team option for 2029 with a $2 million buyout. If the team option is exercised, it would raise the value of the contract to $72 million. Additional escalators could raise the value to $96.2 million.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"The commitment we made to Hunter reflects his commitment to this organization and to our community," Reds CEO Bob Castellini said in a statement. "He is part of the foundation of young players who will continue to help us build a successful major league team."

Greene was the No. 2 overall selection of the Reds in the 2017 MLB Amateur Draft. He progressed through the minor league system and within five years he was wowing fans with his speed in the majors.

BLUE JAYS' ANTHONY BASS APPEARS TO TROLL DETRACTORS AFTER POPCORN INCIDENT SPARKS INTENSE DEBATE

In 2022, Greene started 24 games and picked up one shutout. He had a 4.44 ERA with 164 strikeouts. Last April, he set a major league record by throwing 39 pitches at 100 mph or higher. He was also a part of a no-hitter in which the team lost.

Through four starts this season, Greene has a 4.24 ERA with 24 strikeouts. He has a K/9 ratio of 12.7 and a H/9 ratio of 10.6.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

As of Wednesday, the Reds are 7-10 on the season and in fourth place in the National League Central division.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.