Cincinnati Reds
Published

Hunter Greene, Reds agree to six-year contract extension

Greene is set to be a mainstay in the Reds' rotation

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Hunter Greene and his flamethrowing right arm are set to be in a Cincinnati Reds uniform for years to come.

The team and Greene agreed to a six-year, $53 million contract on Tuesday, which includes a $21 million team option for 2029 with a $2 million buyout. If the team option is exercised, it would raise the value of the contract to $72 million. Additional escalators could raise the value to $96.2 million.

Hunter Greene of the Cincinnati Reds pitches against the Phillies at Citizens Bank Park on April 7, 2023, in Philadelphia.

Hunter Greene of the Cincinnati Reds pitches against the Phillies at Citizens Bank Park on April 7, 2023, in Philadelphia. (Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

"The commitment we made to Hunter reflects his commitment to this organization and to our community," Reds CEO Bob Castellini said in a statement. "He is part of the foundation of young players who will continue to help us build a successful major league team."

Greene was the No. 2 overall selection of the Reds in the 2017 MLB Amateur Draft. He progressed through the minor league system and within five years he was wowing fans with his speed in the majors.

Hunter Greene of the Cincinnati Reds faces the Braves at Truist Park on April 12, 2023, in Atlanta.

Hunter Greene of the Cincinnati Reds faces the Braves at Truist Park on April 12, 2023, in Atlanta. (Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

In 2022, Greene started 24 games and picked up one shutout. He had a 4.44 ERA with 164 strikeouts. Last April, he set a major league record by throwing 39 pitches at 100 mph or higher. He was also a part of a no-hitter in which the team lost.

Through four starts this season, Greene has a 4.24 ERA with 24 strikeouts. He has a K/9 ratio of 12.7 and a H/9 ratio of 10.6.

Reds starting pitcher Hunter Greene delivers against the Tampa Bay Rays, Monday, April 17, 2023, in Cincinnati.

Reds starting pitcher Hunter Greene delivers against the Tampa Bay Rays, Monday, April 17, 2023, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Joshua A. Bickel)

As of Wednesday, the Reds are 7-10 on the season and in fourth place in the National League Central division.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.