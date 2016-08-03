Hull City still don't have a manager and their season starts in 11 days

Hull City have a bit of a problem: they still don't have a manager.

That's not normally a huge issue. Teams lose their boss all the time, replace them and then move on without issue. But the Tigers are 11 days away from the start of their season and they're a newly promoted team that many already think will have trouble staying in the Premier League. Oh yeah, they're also without a manager after Steve Bruce resigned because he didn't think the club had done enough in the transfer market to compete.

So to review: Hull have no manager because their old boss didn't think they'd do enough to stay in the top flight and 11 days before the start of their season, they haven't hired a replacement.

Their latest attempt to hire a manager was sounding out Wales' Chris Coleman, but they didn't even get to speak to him. The Wales FA said no and that was that.

Hull are reportedly interested in Roberto Martinez and Gianfranco Zola, but it was only a week ago that Bob Bradley was shooting up the bookies' odds to be the new Tigers boss so who really know what's going on. It's not like Hull is the best job around anyway.

Whoever takes over at Hull, he'll be managing a team that has made just one signing this summer -- goalkeeper Will Mannion, who came from Wimbledon. And one of their better players, Mohamed Diame, is set to leave Hull for Newcastle. All the while several players went to vice-chairman Ehab Allam, upset that Bruce left and that the squad hasn't been strengthened.

Basically, they're a Championship team with unhappy players that will be asked to compete in the richest Premier League ever and their manager will have less than two weeks to prepare his team. It could be a long season for the Tigers.

