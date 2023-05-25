Hulk Hogan reveals how close he was to returning to WWE at this year’s WrestleMania

One of the most well-known pro wrestlers, Hulk Hogan, was close to making a comeback at this year's WrestleMania.

Vince McMahon's son, Shane, contacted the legendary wrestler to see whether "Hulkamania" would make a return to the WWE.

Hogan's wrestling career has been on pause since his appearance at a TNA house show nearly six years ago. He was part of a six-man tag team at that event.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Hogan said that McMahon referred to him as an "old man" as he recalled their conversation.

"He [Shane] goes, 'Hey, you got one more in you, old man?"' Hogan said. "I said, ‘Take it easy with the old man stuff, brother... What do you want to do?’"

WWE HALL OF FAMER 'SUPERSTAR' BILLY GRAHAM DEAD AT 79

Hogan added that McMahon tried to talk him into getting back in the ring.

"He said, 'All you got to do is stand in the middle of the ring, and I'll come to you.' I said, 'Well, right now, my back needs a little more work. But that's something we can talk about next year,"' said Hogan.

McMahon went on to make a surprising return to WWE during WrestleMania 39 at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. But he ultimately was not able to compete due to a torn quad, which he suffered shortly before the bout was set to begin.

Hogan, however, has not completely closed the door on his wrestling career, saying that he would like to compete in a "retirement match."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I have always wanted to have a retirement match... I'm not moving around the way I should be," he noted.

'So I'm going to keep working, keep training, and keep doing rehab and see where I am about six months from now. All I've found out from the wrestling business, brother, is never say never."