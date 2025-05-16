Expand / Collapse search
New York Knicks

Howard Stern says he only will attend a Knicks game if given front row seats: 'First-row type person'

Stern says 'the day they put me in the second row, I quit'

By Ryan Canfield
Danny Parkins on why the New York Knicks must deliver in Game 6 at Madison Square Garden | The Herd Video

Danny Parkins on why the New York Knicks must deliver in Game 6 at Madison Square Garden | The Herd

Danny Parkins joins Colin Cowherd to explain why Game 6 is a must-win for the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden.

Howard Stern has made it clear: if he isn’t sitting in the front row at Madison Square Garden watching the New York Knicks, then he isn’t going at all. 

Stern, 71, is not known to be the biggest sports fan, but does support the Knicks, who hold a 3-2 series lead over the defending champion Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference semifinals. 

Yet despite the team’s playoff success, Stern will not be a part of the raucous Madison Square Garden crowd unless he gets front row seats. 

Howard Stern looks serious on the streets of New York in a black jacket and grey tinted sunglasses

Howard Stern's radio show has been on the air since 1987. (Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images)

"You can tell your place in show business by where they place you at the Knicks game. The day they put me in the second row, I quit. Because I consider myself a first-row type person," Stern said on "The Howard Stern Show."

"I’m very aware of where they seat me, and it’s very important to me. If they said to me, ‘Look, you’re not gonna be in the first row,’ I’d turn around and leave. It would be embarrassing to me."

Stern does have interest in going to an upcoming Knicks’ playoff game, but will only attend if his requirements are met. 

KNICKS' JOSH HART SUFFERS BLOODY CUT OVER EYE IN TEAM'S LOSS TO CELTICS

Howard Stern looks up with his headphones on while recording his show

Howard Stern has a couple of requirements he needs to attend a Knicks game.  (Getty Images)

"I have tremendous interest, but I wouldn’t go. I’m very self-conscious. I wait for them to invite me," Stern said. 

"I don’t want to take advantage and I know everyone comes out of the woodwork for the Finals. I don’t want to be that guy. I prefer when the Knicks are dead last, then I don’t feel guilty taking the tickets because nobody wants to go."

While he would like to go to a game, if invited, the longtime host does not have a lot of faith in the Knicks knocking off the Celtics and moving on. 

Howard Stern in a black jacket walks outside

Howard Stern admitted that he's made some questionable remarks on air that he's had to apologize for in the past. (Jared Siskin/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

"I still feel like the Knicks are gonna blow it. I get agita with that team," Stern said. 

The Celtics won Game 5 at the TD Garden in Boston 127-105 despite not having star player Jayson Tatum due to an Achilles injury he suffered at the end of Game 4. 

The Knicks have another chance to clinch the series on Friday at 8 p.m. ET, when the series returns to Madison Square Garden. The team has not made the conference finals since 2000. 

Ryan Canfield is a digital production assistant for Fox News Digital.