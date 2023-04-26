Expand / Collapse search
Houston Cougars
Published

Houston Cougars lose star running back to transfer portal: 'A sad day'

Alton McCaskill IV rushed for 961 yards and 16 touchdowns as a freshman

Joe Morgan
By Joe Morgan | Fox News
The transfer portal in college athletics has allowed players to change their circumstances without having to sit out a year, choosing to play for a program that better suits their needs. 

While it has allowed teams to rebuild and reload quickly, there is another side to every story. 

Alton McCaskill catches a touchdown

Houston Cougars running back Alton McCaskill, #22, catches a touchdown pass during the Ticket Smarter Birmingham Bowl between the Auburn Tigers and the Houston Cougars on Dec. 28, 2021, at Protective Stadium in Birmingham, Alabama. (Chris McDill/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

On Monday, Houston Cougars running back Alton McCaskill IV informed head coach Dana Holgorsen he intends to enter the transfer portal. 

The move came as a shock to Holgorson, who expressed sadness over his departure. 

"I appreciate his love for Houston and the University of Houston and wish him the best of luck in the future. I wish him well," Holgorson told Fox 26 Sports in Houston. 

Dana Holgorsen coaches the Houston Cougars

Houston Cougars head coach Dana Holgorsen at TDECU Stadium on Sept. 24, 2022 in Houston. (Bob Levey/Getty Images)

"It’s a sad day," Holgorson continued. "I was a little shocked because the kid had a good spring and then all of the sudden, boom, it’s over."

McCaskill was a star freshman in 2021, rushing for 961 yards and 16 touchdowns on the ground as the Cougars went 12-2. 

His 16 rushing touchdowns were the most by any freshman in the nation. 

Alton McCaskill carries the football

Houston Cougars running back Alton McCaskill, #22, carries the ball during the TicketSmarter Birmingham Bowl between the Houston Cougars and the Auburn Tigers on Dec. 28, 2021 at Protective Stadium in Birmingham, Alabama. (Michael Wade/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

He missed the entire 2022 season recovering from an injured knee but was expected to be a featured running back in 2023 as the Cougars enter their first season as a member of the Big 12 Conference. 

"We’re going to be fine," Holgorson said. "We’ve got a lot to offer. We’ve got a lot of good things happening at the University of Houston and we’ll be just fine."

Houston will begin its first year in the Big 12 for the 2023-24 academic year along with BYU, Cincinnati and Central Florida. 

Joe Morgan is a Sports Reporter for Fox News.