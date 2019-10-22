Houston Astros blast 'misleading' Sports Illustrated report over team exec's alleged remarks after ALCS win

The Houston Astros blasted a report published by Sports Illustrated Monday that claimed one of the team’s top executive taunted three female reporters during post-game celebrations following the American League Championship Series win over the weekend.

The team issued a statement rebuking Sports Illustrated for its “misleading” story despite at least three eyewitnesses confirming the reporting was accurate.

ASTROS TOP YANKEES 6-4 TO WIN ALCS, ADVANCE TO WORLD SERIES

Sports Illustrated reported Monday that Astros assistant general manager Brandon Taubman turned toward a group of three female reporters, one of whom was wearing a purple domestic violence awareness bracelet, in the team’s clubhouse post-game and shouted at least six times: “Thank God we got Osuna! I’m so f------ glad we got Osuna!’

The Houston Chronicle reported that three eyewitnesses, two of whom were reporters for the paper, confirmed the events described in the Sports Illustrated story. Taubman was referencing Roberto Osuna, 24, who had just blown a crucial save during the top of the ninth inning of Game 6 of the American League Championship Series against the New York Yankees.

The Astros acquired Osuna from the Blue Jays in July 2018 while he was serving a 75-game suspension for violating Major League Baseball’s Joint Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault and Child Abuse policy, the Chronicle reported.

“The story posted by Sports Illustrated is misleading and completely irresponsible. An Astros player was being asked questions about a difficult outing. Our executive was supporting the player during a difficult time,” the team said in a statement.

“His comments had everything to do about the game situation that just occurred and nothing else—they were also not directed toward any specific reporters. We are extremely disappointed in Sports Illustrated’s attempt to fabricate a story where one does not exist.”

Osuna’s failed save allowed the Yankees’ DJ LeMahieu to hit a two-run home run, tying the gaming in the first half of the final inning of the game. The Astros recovered in the bottom of the ninth when Jose Altuve hit a walk-off home run, pushing Houston to the World Series.

Canadian prosecutors dropped domestic abuse charges against Osuna last September after the mother of his then-three-year-old child returned to Mexico and declined to testify. Osuna entered into a peace bond and agreed not to contact her for one year, Sports Illustrated reported.