Astros' Carlos Correa fires up rivalry with Yankees' 'savages': 'We're the apex predator'

Houston Astros shortstop Carlos Correa made clear Saturday that his team was more than just “savages” against the Yankees in what is fast becoming a heated rivalry.

Correa showed no fear when facing the Yankees during the American League Championship Series. The Yankees came in riding the “savages” moniker after Aaron Boone chastised an umpire and gave his team the nickname earlier in the season.

It didn’t faze Correa.

“It’s a great series. We knew they had a great team,” Correa told ESPN. “Like they call themselves, they’re savages. But in this jungle called the American League, we’re the apex predator.”

Correa was among the Astros batters who crushed the Yankees' hopes and dreams.

Though he was only 4-for-22 against Yankees pitching, he broke through when it counted. He delivered a game-winning home run against New York in Game 2. It was one of two homers he hit during the series.

Houston defeated New York, 6-4, in Game 6 of the ALCS on Saturday. Jose Altuve delivered the walk-off home run off Aroldis Chapman in the bottom of the ninth inning.

The Yankees turned up the drama when D.J. LeMahieu hit the game-tying home run in the top-half of the inning. But it appeared to be destiny for Houston to advance to another World Series, where they will face the Washington Nationals, starting Tuesday.

Houston has eliminated New York in the ALCS in two of the last three years.