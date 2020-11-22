Hornets' Terry Rozier raises eyebrows with video amid team's two big moves

Charlotte Hornets guard Terry Rozier posted a cryptic video on Instagram on Saturday hours after the team signed Gordon Hayward to a lucrative four-year deal.

The Hornets’ signing of Hayward was one of their key free agency moves. Charlotte also drafted LaMelo Ball with the No. 3 pick of the NBA Draft on Wednesday. The Hornets’ backcourt seemed more crowded than ever and it appeared Rozier thought he was getting the short end of the stick.

Rozier’s video appeared to be posted hours after he sent a welcoming tweet to Hayward.

Rozier signed with the Hornets last season after Charlotte lost Kemba Walker to the Boston Celtics during free agency. Rozier signed a three-year, $56 million deal.

The former first-round pick had a productive first season in Charlotte. He averaged 18 points and 4.1 assists in 63 games. However, Charlotte finished the season 23-42 and narrowly missed the playoffs.

Rozier is just one of Charlotte’s highly priced talents.

Hayward reportedly agreed to a four-year, $120 million deal. Cody Zeller is also owed about $15.4 million this season. Charlotte was reportedly forced to waive Nicolas Batum to make room for Hayward’s hefty contract.