Miami Heat
Heat's Udonis Haslem cautions Jokic brothers about fanning flames: 'What the hell you buying tickets for?'

Nikola Jokic thumped Markieff Morris during a confrontation earlier this month

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
The Miami Heat and the Denver Nuggets will square off Monday for the first time since Nikola Jokic mixed it up with Markieff Morris.

Jokic appeared to deliver a cheap shot to Morris during their Nov. 8 matchup. It sparked a skirmish on the floor and led to the brothers of the reigning NBA MVP warning Morris and his twin brother, Marcus, on social media. The tweet was eventually deleted.

Markieff Morris (8) of the Miami Heat fell to the court after being hit by Nikola Jokic (15) of the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena on Nov. 8, 2021 in Denver.

Markieff Morris (8) of the Miami Heat fell to the court after being hit by Nikola Jokic (15) of the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena on Nov. 8, 2021 in Denver. (Jamie Schwaberow/Getty Images)

"You should leave this the way it is instead of publicly threatening our brother! Your brother made a dirty play first. If you want to make a step further be sure we will be waiting for you !! Jokic Brothers," the initial tweet to Marcus Morris said.

With reports swirling about whether Strahinja and Nemanja Jokic will be at the FTX Arena Monday, Heat veteran Udonis Haslem made clear the Jokic brothers don’t need to be in Miami.

NUGGETS' NIKOLA JOKIC THUMPS HEAT'S MARKIEFF MORRIS, SKIRMISH ENSUES

Nikola Jokic of the Denver Nuggets celebrates the Maurice Podoloff Trophy for MVP with his brothers before a game against the Phoenix Suns during Game 3, Round 2 of the 2021 NBA Playoffs June 11, 2021 at the Ball Arena in Denver.

Nikola Jokic of the Denver Nuggets celebrates the Maurice Podoloff Trophy for MVP with his brothers before a game against the Phoenix Suns during Game 3, Round 2 of the 2021 NBA Playoffs June 11, 2021 at the Ball Arena in Denver. (Garrett Ellwood/NBAE via Getty Images)

"I have nothing to do with that, man. We’re going to play a basketball game," Haslem said, via the Miami Herald. "That’s over with. I don’t have nothing to do with that. I keep hearing about the Jokic brothers buying tickets to come to the game. They better stay in line and don’t come down there and start trouble. Miami is my city. It’s my city."

Haslem added: "What the hell you buying tickets for? To come do what? That’s my city. Don’t start nothing, won’t be nothing. Come enjoy the game and take your [butts] home. Ain’t nobody messing with your brother. We come to play basketball."

Udonis Haslem of the Miami Heat looks on against the Boston Celtics during the second half of a preseason game at FTX Arena Oct. 15, 2021 in Miami.

Udonis Haslem of the Miami Heat looks on against the Boston Celtics during the second half of a preseason game at FTX Arena Oct. 15, 2021 in Miami. (Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Markieff Morris hasn’t played since the incident. Jokic has been dealing with an injury too.

It's possible neither player sees the floor Monday night.

Ryan Gaydos is the Sports Editor for Fox News and Fox Business. Follow Ryan Gaydos on Twitter @Gaydos_ and if you got a tip you can email Ryan at Ryan.Gaydos@fox.com