Heat's Udonis Haslem cautions Jokic brothers about fanning flames: 'What the hell you buying tickets for?'

The Miami Heat and the Denver Nuggets will square off Monday for the first time since Nikola Jokic mixed it up with Markieff Morris.

Jokic appeared to deliver a cheap shot to Morris during their Nov. 8 matchup. It sparked a skirmish on the floor and led to the brothers of the reigning NBA MVP warning Morris and his twin brother, Marcus, on social media. The tweet was eventually deleted.

"You should leave this the way it is instead of publicly threatening our brother! Your brother made a dirty play first. If you want to make a step further be sure we will be waiting for you !! Jokic Brothers," the initial tweet to Marcus Morris said.

With reports swirling about whether Strahinja and Nemanja Jokic will be at the FTX Arena Monday, Heat veteran Udonis Haslem made clear the Jokic brothers don’t need to be in Miami.

"I have nothing to do with that, man. We’re going to play a basketball game," Haslem said, via the Miami Herald. "That’s over with. I don’t have nothing to do with that. I keep hearing about the Jokic brothers buying tickets to come to the game. They better stay in line and don’t come down there and start trouble. Miami is my city. It’s my city."

Haslem added: "What the hell you buying tickets for? To come do what? That’s my city. Don’t start nothing, won’t be nothing. Come enjoy the game and take your [butts] home. Ain’t nobody messing with your brother. We come to play basketball."

Markieff Morris hasn’t played since the incident. Jokic has been dealing with an injury too.

It's possible neither player sees the floor Monday night.