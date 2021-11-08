Nuggets' Nikola Jokic thumps Heat's Markieff Morris, skirmish ensues

Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic appeared to deliver a cheap shot to Miami Heat forward Markieff Morris toward the end of their matchup on Monday night.

The play occurred with about 2:41 remaining in the fourth quarter. Jokic, the reigning NBA MVP, was bringing the ball up and saw Morris running toward him. Jokic went into the shooting motion just before he went into the shooting motion and Morris hit the center with a forearm to the chest.

A foul was called on Morris but the Nuggets star was unhappy and shoved the NBA veteran in the back. Morris fell to the court and a small skirmish ensued. Jimmy Butler was seen yelling toward the Nuggets bench, "bring your a—to the back."

Jokic was slapped with a technical foul for unsportsmanlike conduct and was ejected. Morris was given a flagrant 2 foul and was ejected and Butler received a technical foul.

A stretcher came out for Morris but he walked off the court under his own power. He appeared to be favoring his neck a bit.

Denver secured the win, 113-96.

Erik Spoelstra called the play "dirty."

Jokic finished with 25 points in 33 minutes. He also had 15 rebounds and 10 assists. He reacted to the play saying he felt "bad."

Butler led the Heat with 31 points, five rebounds and eight assists. Morris had 10 points in 21 minutes off the bench.

Denver moved to 6-4 with the win and the Heat fell to 7-3.