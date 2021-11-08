Expand / Collapse search
NBA
Published

Nuggets' Nikola Jokic thumps Heat's Markieff Morris, skirmish ensues

Jimmy Butler was irate at Nuggets players after the incident

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic appeared to deliver a cheap shot to Miami Heat forward Markieff Morris toward the end of their matchup on Monday night.

The play occurred with about 2:41 remaining in the fourth quarter. Jokic, the reigning NBA MVP, was bringing the ball up and saw Morris running toward him. Jokic went into the shooting motion just before he went into the shooting motion and Morris hit the center with a forearm to the chest.

Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic, center, is restrained by Miami Heat guards Kyle Lowry, left, and Tyler Herro after knocking over Heat forward Markieff Morris during a scrum in the second half of an NBA basketball game Monday, Nov. 8, 2021, in Denver. Jokic was ejected, Morris assessed a personal foul for his part in the altercation.

A foul was called on Morris but the Nuggets star was unhappy and shoved the NBA veteran in the back. Morris fell to the court and a small skirmish ensued. Jimmy Butler was seen yelling toward the Nuggets bench, "bring your a—to the back."

Jokic was slapped with a technical foul for unsportsmanlike conduct and was ejected. Morris was given a flagrant 2 foul and was ejected and Butler received a technical foul.

DENVER, CO - NOVEMBER 08: Markieff Morris #8 of the Miami Heat lays on the ground after being hit by Nikola Jokic #15 of the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena on November 8, 2021 in Denver, Colorado.

A stretcher came out for Morris but he walked off the court under his own power. He appeared to be favoring his neck a bit.

Denver secured the win, 113-96. 

Erik Spoelstra called the play "dirty."

Jokic finished with 25 points in 33 minutes. He also had 15 rebounds and 10 assists. He reacted to the play saying he felt "bad."

Butler led the Heat with 31 points, five rebounds and eight assists. Morris had 10 points in 21 minutes off the bench.

DENVER, CO - NOVEMBER 08: Markieff Morris #8 of the Miami Heat lays on the ground after being hit by Nikola Jokic #15 of the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena on November 8, 2021 in Denver, Colorado.

Denver moved to 6-4 with the win and the Heat fell to 7-3.

