Hawks' Trae Young apparently spit on during Game 2 vs. Knicks

Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young scored 30 points in a Game 2 loss to the New York Knicks on Wednesday but also appeared to be subjected to mistreatment from fans at Madison Square Garden.

Eagle-eyed watchers pointed out on social media that Young was apparently spat on before he was inbounding the ball. A video circulated across Twitter showing some sort of liquid fly and land on the point guard while he was trying to inbound the ball.

It didn’t appear Young was affected by the liquid, but he did react after the game, making a playful jab at rapper 50 Cent who was sitting courtside.

"Damn... Crazy," Young tweeted. "@50Cent y’all good?!"

Some fans pointed to the fact that most were upset about Washington Wizards star Russell Westbrook’s issue with fans in Philadelphia while Young’s incident was getting overlooked. Westbrook had popcorn dumped on him when he was heading back to the locker room to tend to an injury.

Young led all scorers with his mark. He was 11-of-20 shooting from the field. However, the Hawks were not able steal a second game from the Knicks at Madison Square Garden.

The series is now tied at one game apiece. Game 3 is set for Friday night at 7 p.m. ET.