Hawks to hold training camp at University of Georgia

ATLANTA (AP) The Atlanta Hawks will hold training camp at the University of Georgia for the third year in a row.

The Hawks, coming off a 60-win season that set a franchise record, will practice at the Stegeman Coliseum training facility from Sept. 29-Oct. 1 before returning to Atlanta.

The first preseason game is Oct. 7 in Cincinnati against the LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers, the team that swept the Hawks in the Eastern Conference finals.