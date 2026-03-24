Charles Barkley delivers stern message to parents who don't 'whoop' their kids: 'I believe in discipline'

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Charles Barkley still believes in an old-school parenting style, and he does not care what anyone thinks.

The basketball Hall of Famer, who is in his annual role as a March Madness analyst, hopped on "The Dan Patrick Show," where the two discussed the tournament and even Barkley's co-worker Kenny Smith potentially being interested in the UNC job.

However, that conversation got Barkley a bit fired up about the state of athletes as a whole and how he believes they're uncoachable.

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"You can't even yell at them anymore," Barkley said of today's players.

But it quickly pivoted to a parenting discussion.

"People talking about you can’t yell at your kids. Yes, hell you can yell at your kids," Barkley said. "You’ll whoop their a-- too… That's why these kids are crazy."

Of course, Barkley, who said he "believe(s) in discipline," obviously supports limitations on said whooping.

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"I’m not going around telling people to beat their kids, but I think if you don’t spank your kids and discipline them, they turn into some of these brats that we got today," Barkley said. "I’m not here for child abuse, but how are kids gonna know they’re doing something wrong? First of all, you can’t rationalize with kids, they’re dumber than rocks. They don’t know they’re doing stuff wrong, but when you spank them, that gets the message across because they don’t want that."

He then left a stern message for those who disagree with him.

"You can blast me on social media. You guys know I don’t do social media. I don’t ever read any comments. I don’t care what you think. Y’all can kiss my big Black ass," he said.

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"I’m gonna say what I gotta say. Some of y’all gonna like it and some of y’all not. And y’all will get over it."

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