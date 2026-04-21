Hansi Flick Gives 'Completely Honest' Update On His Future After UCL Elimination

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Hansi Flick has provided a candid update regarding his future at Barcelona following the club's recent exit from the Champions League.

The German manager, who has enjoyed a trophy-laden spell in Catalonia, admitted that while he intends to sign a new deal, his primary focus remains on securing a second consecutive La Liga title.

Manager addresses contract uncertainty

Flick spoke to the media on Tuesday ahead of Barcelona's league clash with Celta Vigo, marking his first press conference since their Champions League quarterfinal loss to Atletico Madrid.

The 61-year-old, whose current contract runs until June 2027, took the opportunity to clarify his intentions amidst speculation about his position.

Since arriving in 2024, Flick has transformed the Blaugrana, winning a domestic treble in his debut season and retaining the Supercopa de España in January 2026.

Barcelona are also on course to retain their La Liga crown, sitting nine points clear of Real Madrid with only seven games remaining.

Long-term commitment

The German coach remains convinced that the unique harmony within the dressing room makes Barcelona the ideal setting for both his family and the final chapter of his professional journey. While acknowledging the club's continental aspirations, Flick confirmed his desire to prolong his stay at the Camp Nou once the current season's objectives are met.

Addressing his contract renewal and his overall happiness at the club, Flick stated: "My plan is to renew. I'm being completely honest. This will be the last step in my career. I feel great. I'd like to renew, but now is not the time to talk about it.

"I had a great time with the national team and with Bayern... but here I feel like everything around me is the best. Looking at it all, my career and my family, I'm very happy. The feeling is great: the atmosphere in the locker room is fantastic.

"The Champions League is a motivation. It's the dream of the club and the fans. We have to stick together and try again and again... and hopefully it will come very soon."

Reflections on European exit

Despite the sting of being knocked out of Europe early, Flick was transparent about his pride in the squad's efforts and the lessons to be learned for the future.

He emphasized that the disappointment should serve as a catalyst for the young team to improve.

Flick said: "Every season is a journey. You can have a defeat like this... the team is young. The Champions League elimination was painful. But we have to do our best in the upcoming matches and also next season. This should motivate us. We have to improve. I'm proud of my team. Now we're focused on La Liga; we have an advantage, but it's not over yet. It won't be easy. We want to play our best. We have to give it our all. Everyone is proud of the team because they gave everything. But it's painful."

Focus turns to Celta Vigo

Barcelona host Celta Vigo at the Camp Nou on Wednesday night aiming to protect their significant lead over rivals Real Madrid.

Flick’s side are the heavy favorites to defend their crown, provided they can quickly recover from their European hangover.

The manager must now manage a young squad through a demanding run of fixtures to ensure their domestic dominance continues.