Get your Halloween candy tips from Mississippi State coach Mike Leach

Mississippi State football coach Mike Leach can talk ball with anyone — the run ‘n’ shoot, the spread, run-pass options.

But the 60-year-old Northern California native can also talk Xs and Os on candy. And with Halloween coming up this Sunday, he did just that with the SEC Network’s Alyssa Lang after his Bulldogs melted Vanderbilt 45-6 in Nashville last Saturday.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"I hate candy corn," he said to start, as if he was discussing the wishbone. "I mean, I completely hate candy corn."

Leach loves Gummy Bears.

"Got to be the Haribo ones," he added.

He also likes Spree candies, particularly in the box.

"Outstanding," he said. "You have to go to the dollar store to find it, but I do."

Another favorite? Nerds Clusters.

Leach moved on to candy innovation and the overseas equivalent of the West Coast offense.

"A while back, I found that Europe had better candy than we did overall because they have Gummy everything," he said.

But he went back to the United States and Hershey, Pennsylvania, for another staple.

"Then if you go chocolate, probably Almond Joy," he said.

Leach’s exchange caught the eye of the Twitter page of "Ted Lasso," the Apple TV hit comedy about a soccer coach.

"Now this is the kinda interview I can get behind," @TedLAsso said on Twitter. "Although the lack of Sour Patch Kids here made me make the face I make when I eat them. All in all, game play, Coach."

Leach did get around to discussing his team’s win. Sophomore quarterback Will Rogers was a delight, completing 41 of 57 passes for 384 yards and a career-high four touchdowns.

"I thought he was good overall," he said. "We had some sloppy play in the mix there. What he did best was maintain his composure. He was ready to play the next play, the next series. I think that rubbed off on our offensive unit, maybe our whole team to a degree."

Mississippi State (4-3, 2-2 SEC) garnered 29 first downs to just five from Vanderbilt (2-6, 0-4 SEC). The Bulldogs also outgained the Commodores 522 yards to 155.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

State hosts No. 12 Kentucky (6-1, 4-1 SEC) at 6 p.m. Saturday on the SEC Network. Kentucky was open last Saturday.