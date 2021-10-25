Expand / Collapse search
Mississippi State Bulldogs
Published

Get your Halloween candy tips from Mississippi State coach Mike Leach

Mike Leach ranted about his Halloween candy favorites on Saturday night

By Glenn Guilbeau | OutKick
Mississippi State football coach Mike Leach can talk ball with anyone — the run ‘n’ shoot, the spread, run-pass options.

But the 60-year-old Northern California native can also talk Xs and Os on candy. And with Halloween coming up this Sunday, he did just that with the SEC Network’s Alyssa Lang after his Bulldogs melted Vanderbilt 45-6 in Nashville last Saturday.

"I hate candy corn," he said to start, as if he was discussing the wishbone. "I mean, I completely hate candy corn."

Mississippi State coach Mike Leach reacts to a replay on the stadium monitor during the second half of the team's NCAA college football game against Alabama in Starkville, Miss., Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021. Alabama won 49-9. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

Leach loves Gummy Bears.

"Got to be the Haribo ones," he added.

He also likes Spree candies, particularly in the box.

"Outstanding," he said. "You have to go to the dollar store to find it, but I do."

Another favorite? Nerds Clusters.

Mississippi State coach Mike Leach, right, talks to Mississippi State quarterback Will Rogers during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Memphis, Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/John Amis) (AP Photo/John Amis)

Leach moved on to candy innovation and the overseas equivalent of the West Coast offense.

"A while back, I found that Europe had better candy than we did overall because they have Gummy everything," he said.

But he went back to the United States and Hershey, Pennsylvania, for another staple.

"Then if you go chocolate, probably Almond Joy," he said.

Mississippi State Bulldogs head coach Mike Leach reacts during the first half against the Memphis Tigers at Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium. (Justin Ford-USA TODAY Sports)

Leach’s exchange caught the eye of the Twitter page of "Ted Lasso," the Apple TV hit comedy about a soccer coach.

"Now this is the kinda interview I can get behind," @TedLAsso said on Twitter. "Although the lack of Sour Patch Kids here made me make the face I make when I eat them. All in all, game play, Coach."

Leach did get around to discussing his team’s win. Sophomore quarterback Will Rogers was a delight, completing 41 of 57 passes for 384 yards and a career-high four touchdowns.

"I thought he was good overall," he said. "We had some sloppy play in the mix there. What he did best was maintain his composure. He was ready to play the next play, the next series. I think that rubbed off on our offensive unit, maybe our whole team to a degree."

Mississippi State (4-3, 2-2 SEC) garnered 29 first downs to just five from Vanderbilt (2-6, 0-4 SEC). The Bulldogs also outgained the Commodores 522 yards to 155.

State hosts No. 12 Kentucky (6-1, 4-1 SEC) at 6 p.m. Saturday on the SEC Network. Kentucky was open last Saturday.