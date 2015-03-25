Guards Monta Ellis, Jose Calderon top long list of newcomers in another Mavericks makeover

Monta (MON-tay) Ellis and Jose Calderon are the new starting guards in another roster makeover for the Dallas Mavericks.

Both are signed to long-term deals, and their job is to maximize the final years of Dirk Nowitzki's career.

Ellis and Calderon were introduced Thursday along with five other free agents.

The list includes two more guards in Wayne Ellington and Devin Harris, whose career started in Dallas. The other three are centers — new starter Samuel Dalembert (DAL-uhm-behr), returning player Brandan Wright and DeJuan Blair, who is coming over from the rival San Antonio Spurs.

Ellis says he's ready for a fresh start after finishing his only full season in Milwaukee with the worst 3-point shooting percentage in the league.