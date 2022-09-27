Guardians postpone division title celebration at Progressive Field

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Cleveland Guardians wanted to raise their AL Central banner Tuesday night at Progressive Field, but the weather didn’t cooperate.

The 86-67 Guardians were forced to postpone their flag-raising ceremony before a game against the Tampa Bay Rays, per the Associated Press.

While the game isn’t rained out in Cleveland, the Guardians are used to the wet weather this season. They’ve had 10 rainouts that have forced them to play eight doubleheaders this season, a league high. Six of them have come at home.

Rain is in the forecast for the remaining games of this series, which is why the ceremony has been pushed to Saturday against the Kansas City Royals.

The Guardians, who have the youngest team in MLB, willed their way to an unexpected division title – their fourth in the last seven years. It’s also the first time the franchise has done so as the Guardians.

It was Cleveland’s 10-4 win over the Texas Rangers Sunday that clinched the division after punching their ticket to the postseason three games earlier against the Chicago White Sox, one of the teams in the Central that was expected to make a run for the division title.

Entering Tuesday, the White Sox were one game under .500 at 76-77, while the Minnesota Twins are even worse at 74-79. The Royals (63-90) and Detroit Tigers (60-92) never had a chance.

Because they won the division, the Guardians will be the three seed despite the AL wild card teams likely to be ahead of them in wins and losses.

If the season ended Tuesday, the Seattle Mariners would face Cleveland in the wild-card round as the sixth seed, while the Tampa Bay Rays and Toronto Blue Jays would face off in an AL East battle.