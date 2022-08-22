Former MLB star Kenny Lofton faces lawsuit from ex-employee over nude photos

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former MLB star Kenny Lofton was accused of exposing a female employee to pictures of his penis and fired another when they complained about it to superiors, according to a lawsuit filed in Los Angeles Superior Court on Monday.

Brandyn Toney, a former employee for Lofton’s Centerblock Asset Management and Proxime Corporation, filed the lawsuit. Toney claimed in the suit a woman whose duties were to monitor Lofton’s Instagram account and direct message activity saw that the former Cleveland Indians outfielder sent pictures of his private area to multiple women on Instagram.

According to the lawsuit, the employee "was subjected to unwelcome exposure by the company’s top executive as a routine part of her job." The female employee was said to raise the issue in February to the in-house counsel and Toney sent his own email in June to raise ire of Lofton’s supposed activity on his Instagram account. Toney claimed that two hours after he raised the issue he was fired.

"Lofton and his executive team thought they could fire our client for objecting to obvious sexual misconduct and even thought they could get away with not paying him for his work," Toney’s lawyer Ronald L. Zambrano said in a news release. "That speaks to the arrogance and dysfunction at play every day at Centerblock and Proxime."

The suit says Lofton’s company, Centerblock, hasn’t paid out any portion of the $85,000 salary Toney was offered when he started with the company.

The lawsuit seeks damages against Lofton’s companies and its executives for "retaliation under the Fair Employment and Housing Act, failure to prevent and/or remedy harassment, breach of contract, and various state and federal labor codes, among other claims," a news release read.

According to Centerblock’s website, it was created to address the high demand for NFTs (non-fungible tokens).

"Centerblock is a management company that assists legendary names in professional sports, entertainment, and top brands with the ideation and creation of high-end NFT projects. We maximize client NFT value by fostering community involvement and leveraging our suite of proprietary technologies and agencies," the website reads.

Proxime was built on blockchain and "allows for minting, selling, and buying of NFTs with US-based bank accounts, credit cards, and any Cryptocurrency."

Lofton or Centerblock didn’t immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

Lofton, 55, was a six-time All-Star and four-time Gold Glove Award winner. He played for the Indians, Houston Astros, Atlanta Braves, Chicago White Sox, San Francisco Giants, Pittsburgh Pirates, Chicago Cubs, New York Yankees, Philadelphia Phillies, Los Angeles Dodgers and Texas Rangers from 1991 to 2007.