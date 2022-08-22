Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

MLB
Published

Former MLB star Kenny Lofton faces lawsuit from ex-employee over nude photos

Kenny Lofton was a six-time All-Star and four-time Gold Glove Award winner

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for August 22 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for August 22

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former MLB star Kenny Lofton was accused of exposing a female employee to pictures of his penis and fired another when they complained about it to superiors, according to a lawsuit filed in Los Angeles Superior Court on Monday.

Brandyn Toney, a former employee for Lofton’s Centerblock Asset Management and Proxime Corporation, filed the lawsuit. Toney claimed in the suit a woman whose duties were to monitor Lofton’s Instagram account and direct message activity saw that the former Cleveland Indians outfielder sent pictures of his private area to multiple women on Instagram.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Kenny Lofton of the Cleveland Indians looks on from the dugout circa 1994 at Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland.

Kenny Lofton of the Cleveland Indians looks on from the dugout circa 1994 at Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland. (Focus on Sport/Getty Images)

According to the lawsuit, the employee "was subjected to unwelcome exposure by the company’s top executive as a routine part of her job." The female employee was said to raise the issue in February to the in-house counsel and Toney sent his own email in June to raise ire of Lofton’s supposed activity on his Instagram account. Toney claimed that two hours after he raised the issue he was fired.

"Lofton and his executive team thought they could fire our client for objecting to obvious sexual misconduct and even thought they could get away with not paying him for his work," Toney’s lawyer Ronald L. Zambrano said in a news release. "That speaks to the arrogance and dysfunction at play every day at Centerblock and Proxime."

The suit says Lofton’s company, Centerblock, hasn’t paid out any portion of the $85,000 salary Toney was offered when he started with the company.

BRAVES FANS UNLEASH BOOS ON MARCELL OZUNA AS HE MAKES APPEARANCE FOLLOWING DUI ARREST

Former Major League Baseball player Kenny Lofton looks on before an exhibition game between the Cleveland Indians and the Chicago Cubs at Cashman Field on March 17, 2018, in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Former Major League Baseball player Kenny Lofton looks on before an exhibition game between the Cleveland Indians and the Chicago Cubs at Cashman Field on March 17, 2018, in Las Vegas, Nevada. (David J. Becker/Getty Images)

The lawsuit seeks damages against Lofton’s companies and its executives for "retaliation under the Fair Employment and Housing Act, failure to prevent and/or remedy harassment, breach of contract, and various state and federal labor codes, among other claims," a news release read.

According to Centerblock’s website, it was created to address the high demand for NFTs (non-fungible tokens).

"Centerblock is a management company that assists legendary names in professional sports, entertainment, and top brands with the ideation and creation of high-end NFT projects. We maximize client NFT value by fostering community involvement and leveraging our suite of proprietary technologies and agencies," the website reads.

Proxime was built on blockchain and "allows for minting, selling, and buying of NFTs with US-based bank accounts, credit cards, and any Cryptocurrency."

Lofton or Centerblock didn’t immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

Former Cleveland Indians player and Indians Hall of Fame inductee Kenny Lofton is shown during induction ceremonies prior to the game between the Cleveland Indians and the Detroit Tigers at Progressive Field on June 21, 2014, in Cleveland, Ohio.

Former Cleveland Indians player and Indians Hall of Fame inductee Kenny Lofton is shown during induction ceremonies prior to the game between the Cleveland Indians and the Detroit Tigers at Progressive Field on June 21, 2014, in Cleveland, Ohio. (Jason Miller/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Lofton, 55, was a six-time All-Star and four-time Gold Glove Award winner. He played for the Indians, Houston Astros, Atlanta Braves, Chicago White Sox, San Francisco Giants, Pittsburgh Pirates, Chicago Cubs, New York Yankees, Philadelphia Phillies, Los Angeles Dodgers and Texas Rangers from 1991 to 2007.

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for Fox News and Fox Business. Story tips can be sent to Ryan.Gaydos@fox.com.