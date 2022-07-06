Expand / Collapse search
Memphis Grizzlies
Published

Grizzlies' Ja Morant leaves $500 tip for waitress

Ja Morant made his first All-Star appearance in 2022

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant spread some love and made a Florida waitress’ day in a video posted Tuesday.

Morant, who is among the rising NBA stars, was being filmed as part of a docu-series on YouTube. Morant and his friends were at a restaurant for lunch when the point guard tipped the waitress $500.

Ja Morant, #12 of the Memphis Grizzlies, warms up prior to playing the Golden State Warriors in Game Three of the Western Conference Semifinals of the NBA Playoffs at Chase Center on May 07, 2022 in San Francisco, California. 

Ja Morant, #12 of the Memphis Grizzlies, warms up prior to playing the Golden State Warriors in Game Three of the Western Conference Semifinals of the NBA Playoffs at Chase Center on May 07, 2022 in San Francisco, California.  (Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

The waitress asked Morant who he was, and the player jokingly responded, "Black Jesus."

The woman was asked Morant which sport he played and what team he played for. Morant said he played for the Grizzlies and the woman knew at that moment who he was. She gasped and put her hand over her mouth in shock.

The woman squealed in delight and ran to the back to tell her co-workers.

Ja Morant, #12 of the Memphis Grizzlies, reacts against the Golden State Warriors during Game One of the Western Conference Semifinals of the NBA Playoffs at FedExForum on May 01, 2022 in Memphis, Tennessee.

Ja Morant, #12 of the Memphis Grizzlies, reacts against the Golden State Warriors during Game One of the Western Conference Semifinals of the NBA Playoffs at FedExForum on May 01, 2022 in Memphis, Tennessee. (Justin Ford/Getty Images)

Morant's teammate Jaren Jackson Jr. relished that Black Jesus was trending on social media.

Morant, 22, was the No. 2 overall pick of the Grizzlies in the 2019 draft out of Murray State. Even though he did not go to one of the blue-chip basketball schools, he still left an indelible mark on the game and quickly became one of the most highly touted NBA prospects.

Morant was named the 2020 NBA Rookie of the Year. He made his first All-Star Game this past season.

Ja Morant, #12 of the Memphis Grizzles, looks on during an NBA Summer League game against the Philadelphia 76ers at Vivint Arena on July 05, 2022 in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Ja Morant, #12 of the Memphis Grizzles, looks on during an NBA Summer League game against the Philadelphia 76ers at Vivint Arena on July 05, 2022 in Salt Lake City, Utah. (Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)

In 187 games over three years, Morant is averaging 21.2 points, 7.1 assists and 4.5 rebounds per game.

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for Fox News and Fox Business. Story tips can be sent to Ryan.Gaydos@fox.com.