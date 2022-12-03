Expand / Collapse search
Memphis Grizzlies
Published

NBA slaps Grizzlies star Ja Morant with $35K fine for yelling at referee during game

Ja Morant and Dillon Brooks were both ejected from the game

By Chantz Martin | Fox News
Memphis Grizzlies point guard Ja Morant was fined $35,000 for getting angry at a referee and not leaving the court "in a timely manner" after he was ejected from Wednesday's game.

The fine was announced Saturday by the NBA.

Morant was assessed a technical and tossed from the game against the Minnesota Timberwolves with 1:22 left in the fourth quarter. The 2019-20 Rookie of the Year scored 24 points in the 109-101 loss.

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant reacts to an official's call during the second half of Game 3 of the team's Western Conference playoff semifinal against the Golden State Warriors in San Francisco May 7, 2022.

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant reacts to an official's call during the second half of Game 3 of the team's Western Conference playoff semifinal against the Golden State Warriors in San Francisco May 7, 2022. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

The Timberwolves won without center-forward Karl-Anthony Towns, who is sidelined with an injury.

Grizzlies small forward Dillon Brooks was also ejected from the game shortly after Morant was tossed. Brooks scored 12 points but missed all four of his 3-point attempts on the night.

The NBA said in a release that Morant used "inappropriate language toward a game official."

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) is defended by Golden State Warriors guard Jordan Poole (3) during the first half of Game 2 of a second-round NBA playoff series May 3, 2022, in Memphis, Tenn.

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) is defended by Golden State Warriors guard Jordan Poole (3) during the first half of Game 2 of a second-round NBA playoff series May 3, 2022, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill)

Morant is averaging 28.2 points and 7.3 assists per game for Memphis. The 23-year-old was selected No. 2 overall in the 2019 draft.

The Grizzlies won their first playoff series since 2015 last year by defeating the Timberwolves in the first round.

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) shoots against Golden State Warriors center Kevon Looney (5) and forwards Andre Iguodala (9) and Andrew Wiggins (22) in the second half of a game Jan. 11, 2022, in Memphis, Tenn. 

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) shoots against Golden State Warriors center Kevon Looney (5) and forwards Andre Iguodala (9) and Andrew Wiggins (22) in the second half of a game Jan. 11, 2022, in Memphis, Tenn.  (AP Photo/Brandon Dill)

Memphis went on to lose to the eventual NBA champions, the Golden State Warriors, in the Western Conference semifinals. 

The Grizzlies are fourth in the Western Conference with a 13-9 record.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Chantz Martin is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.

