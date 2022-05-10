Expand / Collapse search
Memphis Grizzlies
Published

Grizzlies' Ja Morant 'doubtful' for remainder of NBA playoffs with knee injury

Morant is averaging 27.1 points, 8.0 rebounds and 9.8 assists per game during the playoffs

By David Aaro | Fox News
The Memphis Grizzlies will likely be without their best player for the remainder of the 2022 NBA Playoffs.

The Grizzlies on Tuesday announced that Ja Morant has a bone bruise in his right knee and is considered doubtful for the remainder of the postseason. 

It's a huge blow for Memphis, which is hoping to avoid elimination against the Golden State Warriors in Game 5 on Wednesday. 

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) handles the ball under the basket during the second half of the team's NBA basketball game against the New Orleans Pelicans onSaturday, April 9, 2022, in Memphis, Tenn.

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) handles the ball under the basket during the second half of the team's NBA basketball game against the New Orleans Pelicans onSaturday, April 9, 2022, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill)

Morant, 22, appeared to be taking his injury in stride, as the star guard wrote, "all smiles" on Twitter Tuesday. 

The Grizzlies said Morant underwent an MRI, which revealed the extent of the injury he suffered Saturday in the fourth quarter of Game 3.

Morant already missed Game 4 due to his injury, a 101-98 loss to the Warriors Monday at Chase Center in San Francisco.

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) reacts to an official's call during the second half of Game 3 of the team's NBA basketball Western Conference playoff semifinal against the Golden State Warriors in San Francisco, Saturday, May 7, 2022.

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) reacts to an official's call during the second half of Game 3 of the team's NBA basketball Western Conference playoff semifinal against the Golden State Warriors in San Francisco, Saturday, May 7, 2022. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

"Def one of the worst feelings for me but proud of my brothers," Morant wrote on Twitter after that loss. 

But he will be sorely missed for the remainder of the western conference semifinals, as the Warriors lead 3-1. 

Morant has been electric this postseason, averaging 27.1 points, 8.0 rebounds and 9.8 assists per game. He was even better in three games against the Warriors, as he scored at least 34 points in each of those contests, including 47 points in Game 2. 

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant reacts after scoring during the second half of Game 2 of the team's second-round NBA basketball playoff series against the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday, May 3, 2022, in Memphis, Tenn.

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant reacts after scoring during the second half of Game 2 of the team's second-round NBA basketball playoff series against the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday, May 3, 2022, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill)

Morant was awarded the NBA's Most Improved Player award this year after averaging 27.4 points, 6.7 assists and 5.7 rebounds per game during the regular season. 

He led Memphis to a 56-26 record, and the team earned the No. 2 seed in the playoffs in the Western Conference. 

In his two previous seasons with Memphis, Morant averaged 19.1 and 17.8 points per game.

Game 5 tips off in Memphis at 9:30 p.m. ET.

David Aaro is a Reporter at Fox News Digital