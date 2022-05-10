Grizzlies' Ja Morant 'doubtful' for remainder of NBA playoffs with knee injury

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Memphis Grizzlies will likely be without their best player for the remainder of the 2022 NBA Playoffs.

The Grizzlies on Tuesday announced that Ja Morant has a bone bruise in his right knee and is considered doubtful for the remainder of the postseason.

It's a huge blow for Memphis, which is hoping to avoid elimination against the Golden State Warriors in Game 5 on Wednesday.

Morant, 22, appeared to be taking his injury in stride, as the star guard wrote, "all smiles" on Twitter Tuesday.

The Grizzlies said Morant underwent an MRI, which revealed the extent of the injury he suffered Saturday in the fourth quarter of Game 3.

Morant already missed Game 4 due to his injury, a 101-98 loss to the Warriors Monday at Chase Center in San Francisco.

"Def one of the worst feelings for me but proud of my brothers," Morant wrote on Twitter after that loss.

But he will be sorely missed for the remainder of the western conference semifinals, as the Warriors lead 3-1.

Morant has been electric this postseason, averaging 27.1 points, 8.0 rebounds and 9.8 assists per game. He was even better in three games against the Warriors, as he scored at least 34 points in each of those contests, including 47 points in Game 2.

Morant was awarded the NBA's Most Improved Player award this year after averaging 27.4 points, 6.7 assists and 5.7 rebounds per game during the regular season.

He led Memphis to a 56-26 record, and the team earned the No. 2 seed in the playoffs in the Western Conference.

In his two previous seasons with Memphis, Morant averaged 19.1 and 17.8 points per game.

Game 5 tips off in Memphis at 9:30 p.m. ET.