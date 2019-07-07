GRAPHIC VIDEO: Angels’ Jonathan Lucroy hospitalized with possible concussion after collision with Houston’s Jake Marisnick

Los Angeles Angels catcher Jonathan Lucroy was carted off the field and hospitalized Sunday after a violent collision with Houston's Jake Marisnick in the eighth inning.

Lucroy’s teammates say he will undergo a CT scan and is being evaluated for a possible concussion and nose fracture.

The bases were loaded with the game tied at 10 when Marisnick attempted to score on a sacrifice fly by George Springer in a game Houston won 11-10 in the 10th inning.

Marisnick crashed into Lucroy while attempting to field the throw, and the catcher immediately fell backward. He lay motionless before struggling to sit up. Marisnick tagged home and then leaned over Lucroy to see if he was OK. He lifted his head off the ground a few seconds later as blood dripped from his nose.

Marisnick said he was trying to slide headfirst on the inside corner.

"I watched the play again and it looks — he just drops right in front of me and once I kind of made a decision, it was too late," he said. "It was a bad play and I hope he's OK."

He added that planned to reach out to Lucroy to check on him.

Angels players rushed to the plate as trainers checked on Lucroy. He was lifted to a sitting position after a couple of minutes and held a towel to his nose before being carted off the field while clutching a bloodstained towel.

Angeles’ manager Brad Ausmus says the league should consider suspending Marisnick.

"It certainly didn't look like a clean play," Ausmus said. "I don't know what actually happened, but it looked like Marisnick took a step to the left and bowled into him with his arm up. The call was right. Really, I think Major League Baseball should probably take a look at it. Consider some type of suspension, quite frankly."

Ausmus says he hadn't spoken to Lucroy since the game ended, but that he tried talking to him on the field and "he was pretty confused at the time."

Marisnick was called out for colliding with Lucroy and the call was upheld after a crew chief review to end the inning.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.