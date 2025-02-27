Gracie Hunt reflects on 'the painful, the joyful' moments experienced during Chiefs' Super Bowl run

Gracie Hunt, the daughter of Kansas City Chiefs chair and CEO Clark Hunt, took a look back at the team's eventful February, which included a crushing defeat in Super Bowl LIX.

Hunt took to Instagram on Thursday and said she remained "thankful for every moment" amid reflection on some of the highs and lows she experienced during the Chiefs' playoff run.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"The February Files: Feeling thankful for every moment that shapes life’s beautiful mosaic—the tough, the painful, the joyful, and everything in between," she captioned the social media post.

The Chiefs heiress also expressed gratitude for the individuals who "make it all worthwhile."

CHIEFS GM TALKS TRAVIS KELCE'S FUTURE AMID RETIREMENT RUMORS

"Most of all, I’m grateful for the incredible people who make it all worthwhile," she wrote under a photo gallery that featured some snapshots of her visit to New Orleans, the site of this year's Super Bowl.

Kansas City's hopes of winning three consecutive Vince Lombardi trophies were dashed by the Philadelphia Eagles.

Jalen Hurts threw two touchdowns and was named Super Bowl MVP after the Eagles cruised to a 40-22 win over the Chiefs. Patrick Mahomes had a poor showing in Super Bowl LIX, finishing the game with two interceptions.

While Hunt admitted the game's result was disappointing, she remained "proud" of the season the Chiefs had.

"Praise Him when you win. Praise Him when you lose," the former Miss Kansas USA winner began on Instagram. "It wasn’t the result we were hoping for, but so proud of this team’s heart and the incredible season we had," she wrote on Instagram on Feb. 10.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

She also said Chiefs Kingdom consists of the NFL's best fans and declared the Chiefs will "be back."

The Chiefs front office will be tasked with making improvements to key areas of the roster as the team pursues a fourth consecutive Super Bowl appearance.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.