Gracie Hunt, daughter of Chiefs owner, reacts to Trump's congratulations to team

Hunt appeared on OutKick's 'Gaines for Girls' podcast

Gracie Hunt appears on OutKick's "Gaines for Girls" podcast and reacts to President Donald Trump congratulating the Chiefs on their AFC title.

The Kansas City Chiefs have drawn some of the most popular people in the world to their games over the course of the last two seasons, and Super Bowl LIX is expected to be a star-studded affair.

Aside from Taylor Swift being in the Chiefs’ corner for big home games and the playoffs, President Donald Trump was among those who congratulated the team for narrowly defeating the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Championship.

Tavia Hunt, Clark Hunt and Gracie Hunt on red carpet

Kansas City Chiefs owner Clark Hunt with his wife Tavia Hunt, left, and daughter Gracie Hunt appear on the red carpet prior to the NFL Honors awards presentation at YouTube Theater. (Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports)

Gracie Hunt, the daughter of Chiefs team owner Clark Hunt, spoke to Riley Gaines on OutKick’s "Gaines for Girls" podcast and reacted to Trump’s remarks.

"It’s pretty cool. It’s pretty awesome," she told Gaines. "Sometimes I just look at whoever I’m talking to and I’m like yeah that just wasn’t on my 2025 bingo card. But wow that’s just absolutely incredible."

Trump posted his congratulations to the Chiefs on Truth Social.

Mahomes celebrates AFC Championship 2025

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes celebrates after the Chiefs defeated the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Championship NFL football game on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2025 in Kansas City, Missouri. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

"Congratulations to the Kansas City Chiefs," Trump wrote. "What a GREAT team, Coach, Quarterback, and virtually everything else, including those fantastic FANS, that voted for me (MAGA!) in record numbers."

He also added that he expected the Bills to do "a lot of winning long into the future."

On Tuesday, a source told Fox News Digital that Trump was expected to attend Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans as the Chiefs get set to take on the Philadelphia Eagles.

Trump would be the first sitting president to attend the Super Bowl if he does make the trip to the Big Easy.

