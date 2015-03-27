Gonzalez homers, Padres win eight straight

CINCINNATI (AP) — Adrian Gonzalez homered for the second straight day, Wade LeBlanc pitched three-hit ball over six innings and the San Diego Padres won their eighth straight, 5-0 over the Cincinnati Reds on Saturday.

Will Venable also connected and Yorvit Torrealba added a two-run double to help send the Reds to their eighth loss in 10 games.

LeBlanc (1-0), making his second start since being recalled from Triple-A Portland on April 18, walked two and struck out three.

Luke Gregerson retired all six batters he faced and Edward Mujica allowed a hit in the ninth to finish the Padres' third shutout of the season.

Johnny Cueto (0-1) lasted six innings and picked up his first decision in four starts. The Padres reached him for seven hits and five runs. He walked one and struck out five.

The Padres winning streak is their longest since winning 10 in a row last May 15-25.

Cincinnati went scoreless for the first time this season.

Gonzalez gave San Diego a 1-0 lead with an opposite-field homer to left-center on an 0-1 pitch with two outs in the first inning, his fifth of the season and fifth in San Diego's last six games against the Reds, all at Cincinnati and dating back to last season.

Chase Headley doubled and Venable walked to lead off the fourth inning. One out later, Torrealba lined a double into the left-center field gap for a 3-0 lead.

Venable followed Chase Headley's single with his fourth homer of the season, a 405-foot shot into the right field seats on a 2-2 pitch in the sixth.

LeBlanc retired Cincinnati's first eight batters before Cueto popped up a bunt that fell between the mound and first base for a hit. Drew Stubbs followed with an infield single, but Cueto — anticipating an out — wandered off second base and was tagged out.

That was the first of three Reds to make baserunning blunders. Brandon Phillips ended the fourth inning and Jonny Gomes the fifth by being caught stealing, LeBlanc to first baseman Gonzalez to second baseman David Eckstein.

NOTES: Gonzalez tied Hall of Famer Tony Gwynn Sr. for fourth place on San Diego's career home run list with 135. Dave Winfield, also in the Hall of Fame, is third with 154. ... Cincinnati CF Stubbs caught Kyle Blanks' routine fly ball and threw it into the stands, even though it was only the second out of the sixth inning. ... Padres RHP Chris Young, who is on the 15-day disabled list with a strained right shoulder, is scheduled to throw a bullpen session Monday in Florida. He reported no problems after a four-inning simulated game in the bullpen before Friday's game. Young is eligible to be activated.