Golfer Scott Stallings' Masters invitation oddly goes to man with same name: 'I’m really not kidding'

PGA Tour golfer Scott Stallings has only ever played in two Masters tournaments and the potential of him playing in a third was nearly derailed due to a mail mishap.

Stallings, who finished tied for 27th at the 2012 Masters, shared on social media he was looking for the invitation "five times a day" when he received a message out of the blue.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"Hi Scott. My name is Scott Stallings as well and I’m from GA. My wife’s name is Jennifer too!! Her IG is [redacted]. We have a condo at [redacted] and I received a FedEx today from the Masters inviting me to play in the Master’s (sic) Tournament April 6-9, 2023. I’m (100%) sure this is NOT for me. I play but wow!" the message read. "No where near your level. It’s a very nice package complete with everything needed to attend. I think we have some confusion because of our names, our wife’s names and geographical location. I can be reached at [redacted] and I am more than happy to end this package to you."

Pictures in the message showed the invitation and a letter from an official for the Georgia-based event.

NINE-TIME MAJOR WINNER GARY PLAYER SUING SON, GRANDSON OVER MEMORABILIA DISPUTE

"I’m really not kidding I promise."

The golf world was elated over the random happenstance.

Stallings has never won a major title. His best finish of any major was the 2012 Masters result. He has three wins on the PGA Tour, with his last coming at the 2014 Farmers Insurance Open.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He’s played in five tournaments this season so far. He finished tied for fifth at the unofficial QBE Shootout and tied for 54th at The RSM Classic. In August, he finished in second place at the BMW Championship.