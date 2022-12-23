Expand / Collapse search
Nine-time major winner Gary Player suing son, grandson over memorabilia dispute

The memorabilia was reportedly required to be returned to Player

Joe Morgan
By Joe Morgan | Fox News
Golf legend Gary Player and his family are in the middle of a dispute which has now taken a legal turn. 

Player, winner of nine major championships, is suing his son and grandson over memorabilia they have either sold or tried to sell, according to The Palm Beach Post. 

Gary Player and his son, Marc Player celebrate after the 2006 Payne Stewart Award at East Lake Golf Club during THE TOUR Championship held in Atlanta on Nov. 1, 2006.  

Gary Player and his son, Marc Player celebrate after the 2006 Payne Stewart Award at East Lake Golf Club during THE TOUR Championship held in Atlanta on Nov. 1, 2006.   (Stan Badz/PGA)

The memorabilia was supposed to be returned to Player, according to the report. 

In August, Player announced that his son, Marc, had put "several trophies and other pieces of memorabilia" up for auction. 

"I would like to draw the public’s attention to the fact that several trophies and other pieces of memorabilia that form part of my legacy have been put up for auction by my son and ex-manager, Marc," the statement read.

"These items belong to me and I have taken action to recover them. I have placed no items for sale — whether by auction or otherwise."

Gary Player, of South Africa, plays a shot during the Thursday pro-am as a preview for the 2022 PNC Championship at The Ritz-Carlton Golf Club on Dec. 15, 2022 in Orlando, Florida. 

Gary Player, of South Africa, plays a shot during the Thursday pro-am as a preview for the 2022 PNC Championship at The Ritz-Carlton Golf Club on Dec. 15, 2022 in Orlando, Florida.  (David Cannon/Getty Images)

Now, Player is suing Marc’s son – Player’s grandson – over memorabilia held in 19 South Carolina lockers. 

It is alleged that Damian Player solicited buyers for the memorabilia and sold or helped to sell Rolex watches for "significant sums of money."

Player’s 1974 Master’s Tournament Trophy, his South African Open Trophy, his 1965 US Open irons, and Player’s golf shoes from his 52nd Master's tournament were already sold in 2021. 

Gary Player, of South Africa, waves to the crowd on the 18th hole during the pro-am prior to the PNC Championship at Ritz-Carlton Golf Club on Dec. 16, 2022 in Orlando, Florida. 

Gary Player, of South Africa, waves to the crowd on the 18th hole during the pro-am prior to the PNC Championship at Ritz-Carlton Golf Club on Dec. 16, 2022 in Orlando, Florida.  (Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

"Only with the greatest reluctance and after many years of trying to avoid this did Gary have to enforce his rights in this way," said Stuart Singer, Player’s attorney. 

The suit against Damian Player was filed in November in Florida. 

Player is considered one of the greatest golfers of all time and is one of just five players to win a career grand slam. 

Fox News' Paulina Dedaj contributed to this report

