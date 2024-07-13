Golf Hall of Famer says Tiger Woods should 'say goodbye' to the sport

It has been a rough go for Tiger Woods since he won the 2019 Masters.

In 13 majors since winning his fifth green jacket, he has failed to muster a top-20 finish. In his last 25 majors, he has four top-20 finishes.

He has played in just nine events since the 2022 Masters, and next week's Open Championship at Royal Troon will be his last tournament of the year.

Woods has not been very competitive, and golf Hall of Famer Colin Montgomerie says it's time for Woods to hang it up.

"Aren’t we there? I’d have thought we were past there," Montgomerie told The Times of London. "There is a time for all sportsmen to say goodbye, but it’s very difficult to tell Tiger it’s time to go.

"Obviously, he still feels he can win. We are more realistic."

Montgomerie added that Woods "did not seem to enjoy a single shot" at the U.S. Open, "and he won't enjoy it" at the fourth and final major of the season, either."

In fact, the Scotland native says Woods should have retired at the Open two years ago.

"That was the time. Stand on that bridge, start waving, and everyone goes, ‘So, is that it?’ ‘Yeah, it is.’ It would have been a glorious way to go," Montgomerie said. "The stands were full. The world’s TV cameras — from all continents — were on him. He’s walking up there on his own, tears were in his eyes, obviously. … You can’t beat that walk."

Woods, 48, gave a murky response when asked if last month's U.S. Open, where he missed the cut, was his last.

"I don't know. … It may or may not be," he said.

Woods has not made the cut at the Open since he finished tied for sixth in 2018. There was no Open in 2020, and he missed the 2021 and 2023 events.

