NBA
Published

Golden State Warriors' Klay Thompson walked out of 'Avengers: Endgame' one hour early: report

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
"Avengers: Endgame" apparently didn't end soon enough for Golden State Warriors sharpshooter Klay Thompson, who reportedly walked out of the Marvel blockbuster an hour early.

Thompson and some of his teammates were unwinding Tuesday after a tough Game 4 loss to the Houston Rockets that knotted the teams at 2-2 in the best-of-seven Western Conference semifinals. But the much-hyped flick's plot apparently didn’t catch Thompson’s attention.

Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson, right, looks to pass as Houston Rockets guard Chris Paul defends during the first half of Game 3 of a second-round NBA basketball playoff series, Saturday, May 4, 2019, in Houston. 

Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson, right, looks to pass as Houston Rockets guard Chris Paul defends during the first half of Game 3 of a second-round NBA basketball playoff series, Saturday, May 4, 2019, in Houston.  (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)

“The plot didn’t interest him, not enough to demand that much time and attention,” according to a report from The Athletic.

Thompson apparently had other things to think about instead of the story of the three-hour film, which topped the $2 billion revenue mark over the weekend.

In four playoff games against the Rockets, Thompson is averaging 21.5 points per game and is shooting 46 percent.

The Warriors will look to regain control of the series Wednesday when the two teams meet in Game 5.

