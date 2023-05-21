Expand / Collapse search
Stanley Cup Playoffs
Published

Golden Knights take commanding series lead with overtime win over Stars

Jonathan Marchessault forced overtime with a goa late in the third period

Associated Press
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for May 21

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for May 21

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here.

Chandler Stephenson jumped on a rebound 1:12 into overtime and hit the back of the net to complete a rally and give the Vegas Golden Knights a 3-2 victory over the Dallas Stars on Sunday and a 2-0 lead in the Western Conference Final.

Jonathan Marchessault forced overtime with a shot from the slot with just 2:22 left in the third period.

Chandler Stephenson scores game-winner

Vegas Golden Knights center Chandler Stephenson (20) scores against the Dallas Stars during overtime of Game 2 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Western Conference finals Sunday, May 21, 2023, in Las Vegas.  (AP Photo/John Locher)

Stephenson, Marchessault and Mark Stone each had a goal and an assist for Vegas, and Adin Hill saved 26 shots.

Miro Heiskanen and Jason Robertson each scored for the Stars, and Ryan Suter had two assists. Jake Oettinger made 21 saves.

All four games of the conference finals have gone to overtime, the first time in NHL history that has occurred. Also, Dallas is the fifth team to lose four OT games in a postseason.

Game 3 is Tuesday in Dallas.

Chandler Stephenson celebrates game-winner

Vegas Golden Knights celebrate after Vegas Golden Knights center Chandler Stephenson (20) scored against the Dallas Stars during overtime of Game 2 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Western Conference finals Sunday, May 21, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Each team took advantage of funky bounces to score in the first period.

Heiskanen scored just 2:47 into the game for the Stars, the puck hopping over Hill. That was the 10th time this postseason the Knights have given up the first goal, but they now have won seven of those games.

Vegas evened the score at 10:08 when the puck went off Dallas defenseman Esa Lindell's skate and Stone buried the 5-on-3 power-play goal.

Robertson scored for the second game in a row when he knocked in a rebound on a power play at 9:21 of the second period to put Dallas back in front at 2-1. That goal rewarded a Stars defensive effort that allowed just 10 shots on goal through the first two periods.

Miro Heiskanen fights for the puck

Dallas Stars defenseman Miro Heiskanen (4) and Vegas Golden Knights center Ivan Barbashev (49) vie for the puck during the first period of Game 2 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Western Conference finals Sunday, May 21, 2023, in Las Vegas.  (AP Photo/John Locher)

The Knights, however, picked up the pressure in the third period with 12 shots on goal. They forced overtime with 2:22 left when Jack Eichel from behind the net found Marchessault.