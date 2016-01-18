Giroux scores in 3rd and SO, Flyers beat Red Wings 2-1

Claude Giroux scored in a shootout and in regulation, lifting the Philadelphia Flyers to a 2-1 win over the Detroit Red Wings on Sunday night.

Jakub Voracek also scored in the shootout and Michal Neuvirth denied two Detroit shooters.

Pavel Datsyuk was the only Red Wing to get the puck past Neuvirth in one-on-one duels. Neuvirth stopped 29 shots before the shootout.

Giroux pulled Philadelphia into a 1-all tie early in the third.

Detroit's Brendan Smith was called for hooking with 4.8 seconds left in regulation. The Flyers had a goal waved off after the ensuing faceoff because a leaping Wayne Simmonds was called for goalie interference.

That set up a 3-on-3 overtime for nearly 2 minutes of the extra period. After both penalties were killed, both teams had four skaters and not many scoring chances.

Philadelphia has a season-high six-game point streak that includes five victories.

The Flyers had a 5-on-3 power play midway through the third but couldn't get a shot past Petr Mrazek, who made a spectacular glove save to stop Voracek's slap shot.

Mrazek finished with 30 saves.

Detroit's Niklas Kronwall broke a scoreless tie late in the second period.

The Red Wings had won five of six, all coming on a road trip.

Kronwall ended his 18-game goal-scoring skid with 1:35 left in the second. His shot from the top of the left circle skipped off the front of Radko Gudas' sweater and past Neuvirth. Gudas, a Philadelphia defenseman, was engaged with Detroit's Darren Helm as they skated across the front of the crease and Helm grazed Neuvirth's glove. The goal stood after reviewing whether Helm interfered with Neuvirth.

Flyers center Ryan White was ejected 2:20 into the game. White was given a match penalty for using his right shoulder to hit Tomas Jurco in the head. White may face additional discipline from the NHL as a repeat offender. While playing for the Montreal Canadiens in 2013, White was suspended for five games by the league for an illegal check.

White's penalty put the Red Wings on the power play for 5 minutes, but they failed to take advantage. Philadelphia went on a power play late in the first period and didn't score. Both teams had at least one power play in the third period but couldn't take advantage of opportunities to score a go-ahead goal.

NOTES: Datsyuk scored or assisted on six straight goals, including Kronwall's. ... Giroux scored his team-leading 13th goal, shooting the puck off the left post from the bottom of the right circle.