Giants take DH opener from Rockies

Denver, CO (SportsNetwork.com) - Brandon Crawford knocked in three runs, Hunter Pence had two RBI and the San Francisco Giants beat the Colorado Rockies 10-8 in the opener of Saturday's doubleheader at Coors Field.

Joe Panik was 3-for-4 with an RBI and scored two runs in the Giants' eighth straight win.

"It's a lot of fun. Winning is always fun," Crawford said. "No matter how we're getting the wins, whether it's scoring 10 runs or scoring a couple or getting a shutout."

San Francisco, which scored all 10 of its runs with two outs, had to withstand a two-out rally by Colorado in the ninth.

Charlie Blackmon singled off Sergio Romo to extend the game, advanced to second base on a wild pitch and scored on a hit by Nolan Arenado to pull the Rockies within 10-7. After Santiago Casilla replaced Romo, Carlos Gonzalez and Troy Tulowitzki both singled to plate another run.

Wilin Rosario grounded out to end the game. First baseman Brandon Belt managed to keep his foot on the bag when he caught the throw from third baseman Joaquin Arias.

"The guys fought back again, but a big hole to climb out of," said Colorado manager Walt Weiss.

Blackmon hit a two-run homer and Nick Hundley and Ben Paulsen added solo blasts for the Rockies, who saw starting pitcher Jordan Lyles (2-5) leave in the fifth inning with a sprained toe on his left foot.

The Giants had no hits in the first three innings, but the bats came alive as they totaled 13 hits and scored 10 runs from the fourth through the sixth.

Lyles was injured when he caught a spike on the mound after throwing a pitch to Pence. He remained in the game after being checked out by the trainer and gave up run-scoring singles to Crawford and Matt Duffy. Lyles then made a throwing error on a pickoff attempt that allowed a third run to score.

The Colorado right-hander left an inning later with the bases loaded and no outs. Yohan Flande replaced Lyles and nearly pitched out of the jam, but Pence drove in two runs with a two-out single and Crawford followed with a two-run triple.

Hundley and Blackmon homered in the bottom of the fifth as the Rockies trimmed the deficit to 7-4.

But then came more two-out production by the Giants. Panik hit an RBI single and scored along with Angel Pagan on a double by Belt.

Colorado got a run-scoring single from D.J. LeMahieu and an RBI double from pinch-hitter Rafael Ynoa in the bottom of the sixth.

Game Notes

The start of the game was delayed two hours and 15 minutes by rain ... Pence has hit safely in 18 straight games against the Rockies. He tied Barry Bonds for the longest hitting streak against Colorado by a Giants player ... San Francisco starter Chris Heston (4-3) earned the win despite allowing six runs and eight hits in 5 2/3 innings ... Everyone in San Francisco's starting lineup, including Heston, had a hit.