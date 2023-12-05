Giants sticking with local legend Tommy DeVito at quarterback despite Tyrod Taylor's return

The New York Giants won't be straying away from the local legend that has become Tommy DeVito at quarterback despite seeing their original backup healthy again.

Tyrod Taylor, who was dealing with a rib injury he suffered in Week 8 against the New York Jets, was designated for return off the injured reserve this week. With his practice window open, it’s expected that Taylor could suit up for the Giants on Monday night against the Green Bay Packers.

However, head coach Brian Daboll is riding with DeVito, the New Jersey native who fans have gravitated toward since Taylor and Daniel Jones went out with injury.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"Tommy’s done a good job, he’s improved each of the games he’s played," Daboll told reporters. "Thought he’s played well the last two games, made good decisions, was accurate with the football, earned the right to play."

Daboll’s statement on DeVito, and deciding to announce the starting quarterback role this early in the week, proves that this is DeVito’s job to lose for the remainder of the season.

FRO OUTKICK: JA’MARR CHASE SAYS HE WANTED TO BE AN ‘EVIL PERSON’ AGAINST JAGUARS, BACKED IT UP WITH MONSTER GAME

The Syracuse product, who played his high school football not far from MetLife Stadium at Don Bosco Prep, has done well since taking over the starting role from Taylor.

Though the Giants were dominated by the Dallas Cowboys on Nov. 12 in his first start, DeVito has helped the Giants win back-to-back games, including their Week 12 matchup against the New England Patriots. DeVito was efficient, going 17-of-25 through the air with a touchdown to Isaiah Hodgins.

His best game, though, came on the road against the Washington Commanders, where DeVito threw for 246 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions.

Through five games this season (three starts), DeVito has thrown for seven touchdowns and three interceptions. He also has a 62.9% completion rate and a 92.4 quarterback rating, per Pro Football Reference.

DeVito has enjoyed his time in the spotlight, and his family has as well. Fans love that he’s a family man, being proud of his Italian heritage and the fact that he still lives at home in Cedar Grove, New Jersey, with his parents.

It resonates with a lot of Giants fans who are in similar situations, albeit the fact that DeVito quarterbacks their favorite team.

But Daboll is only focused on what DeVito is doing on the field, and lately, that’s been winning football.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Giants are still in the playoff hunt, though they’ll need many more wins with a 4-8 record to gain a wild card berth as they did last season. It starts with the Packers, who are 6-6 and jumped into that final spot in the NFC after upsetting the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday night.