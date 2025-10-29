Giants star Dexter Lawrence disputes team legend's claim NFL players don't respect him anymore: 'Delusional'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A New York Giants star is firing back at a team legend’s criticism of his play this season.

Carl Banks, one of the team’s best defensive players of all time, recently called out Lawrence, saying no one in the league respects him anymore.

Banks said he has a rapport with Lawrence, but a scathing performance statement like that, even from a team legend, doesn’t usually sit well.

Lawrence was asked about what Banks said at his locker Wednesday, and as you’d expect, he didn’t appreciate it.

"He’s delusional," Lawrence replied, per the New York Post. "His words are delusional."

Perhaps Banks was trying to motivate the Giants' star defensive tackle, but Lawrence doesn’t view it that way at all.

"Let’s say this. I hope people start trying to disrespect me. Let’s say that," he said.

"I hope they start not respect me because that’s not what’s showing on the field. They’re showing a lot of respect on the field."

The respect Lawrence is talking about refers to the double teams he consistently gets on game day, and that’s not at all uncommon throughout his Giants tenure. Lawrence is arguably one of the best at his position in the NFL, and it usually takes more than one man to stop him from getting into the backfield.

"I get a lot of attention," he noted. "Check the numbers."

The numbers, though, are what Banks and others in the Giants’ fan base are looking at with Lawrence this season. The three-time Pro Bowler had nine sacks last season and 44 combined tackles over 12 games.

This year, Lawrence had just a half sack with 20 combined tackles in eight games. He did record an interception in Week 4 against the Los Angeles Chargers, while also batting three pass attempts down at the line of scrimmage. Another telling stat is only having four quarterback hits and six total pressures, which is unlike Lawrence.

"I think I’m playing well, yes," Lawrence said. "Those are strong words, but that’s how he feels. F--- it."

Banks said on X he is critical of all players on his former team, and that sentiment carried through in a response to the Post as well.

"I love Dex and will continue to support him and his teammates publicly," he said. "I wish them great success. He remains my favorite Giant. As I stated on my @BleavNetwork pod, in order to get out of the current mess, he and they will have to ask more of themselves. I have been, in my opinion, fair in my critiques, my observations as well as complementary of not just him but others as well. I do publicly weekly.

"If he is unhappy with me, I am OK with that. It won’t change how I feel about him. Hopefully, they will collectively ask more of themselves and finish strong."

The Giants, now 2-6 after a loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, will be back at MetLife Stadium to take on the San Francisco 49er Sunday.

Follow Fox News Digital's sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.